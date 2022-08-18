Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2022: Some Are Already On Sale, So Here’s What You Need To Know

It may seem indulgent to swap chocolate for luxury cosmetics, but who are we to argue with a potential 25 days of our favourite beauty products? While you may not even want to think about Christmas until at least November, we say it's never too early to start shopping around for the best beauty advent calendars.

While most brands are still holding fire on their much-anticipated 25 days of goodies, you can still sign up for waitlists to be the first in the know when the advent calendars become available. Other brands, such as Fortnum & Mason are ahead of the game, with the Fortnum Beauty Advent Calendar (£245) already on sale...don't mind if we do.

So, if you're ready to shop some fantastic, luxurious, and indulgent boxes, keep scrolling for our top picks below.

Are Advent Calendars Value For Money?

Not only do these bijoux drawers hold cult products from the likes of Augustinus Bader and The Ordinary - no, really - they could also end up saving you money, given that many of them are worth much more than their actual cost.

So, to help you decide which beauty advent calendar to spend your money on, we've identified all the most exciting beauty calendars on offer so far. Take note of the on-sale dates, enjoy our sneak peek of some of the beauty products behind each door and get ready to enjoy your best countdown to Christmas yet...

SHOP: The Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2022

Gallery Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2022 1 of 24 For The Beauty Traditionalist: Fortnum & Mason's iconic Beauty advent calendar is back, jam-packed with beauty favourites worth over £840. From cult hero products to hidden gems, discover 25 days' worth of goodies from brands including Aromatherapy Associates, Cult51 and more. P.S. 22 of the 25 products are full-sized...need we say more? What's Inside: Delilah Under Wear Future Resist Primer 48ml, Delilah Intense Mascara 10.5ml, Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Fragrance 30ml, Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil 55ml, Aromatherapy Associates Light Relax Bath & Shower Oil 55ml, Wildsmith Super Oil 30ml, Maison Matine Avant L’Orage 15ml, Cult51 Night Cream 50ml, Olverum Body Polish 50ml, Noble Isle Willow Song Bath & Shower Gel 50ml, Noble Isle Willow Song Body Lotion 30ml, Elizabeth Scarlett Medium Make-up Bag, Kure Bazaar Organic Cuticle Oil 10ml, Bramley Shampoo 250ml, Bramley Conditioner 250ml, ESPA Active Nutrients Clean and Green Detox Mask 55ml, ESPA Overnight Hydration Therapy 55ml, Rigaud Cyprès Small Candle 60g, Penhaligons Rose Lip Balm 15g, Bamford Vibrant Body Milk 200ml, Tocca Maya EDP 5ml, Tocca Gia EDP 5ml, Margaret Dabbs Hydration Foot Lotion 75ml, Acqua di Parma Colonia Shower Gel 75ml, Acqua di Parma Colonia Body Lotion 75ml, Fortnum's Four Seasons Spiced Christmas Votive Candle 75g, Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 75ml, Fortnum's Pomegranate Rose Hand Sanitiser 30ml. 2 of 24 For The Makeup Maestro Summary: From the brand's iconic mascaras and brow pencils to primers and brightening powder, the Benefit advent calendar is the easiest way to discover new favourites and try some of Benefit's most renowned cult classics. The ultimate mini make-up haul! What's Inside: 12 surprise Benefit bestsellers & beauty must-haves and pretty postcard to send to your beauty BFF! 3 of 24 For The Ultimate Indulgence: Get into the festive mood with the enchanting Dior Beauty calendar. The box's Atelier of Dreams theme is an exploration of a magical garden of flowers covering the walls of the iconic 30 Avenue Montaigne boutique. Expect gift-sized highlights from the brand's fragrance, make up and skin & body care. What's Inside: 8 x fragrances including Miss Dior, J'adore, La Collection Prive and Sauvage, 2 x bath & body items including an exclusive mini La Collection Prive candle, 7 x skincare items, and 7 x makeup products from the iconic Rouge Dior to the best-selling Lip Glow. 4 of 24 For The Fashionista: Lovers of luxury rejoice. Italian fashion house Emilio Pucci has teamed up with iconic perfumer Acqua Di Parma for a brand new advent treat in support of Save the Children. Inspired by hat boxes in the unmistakable Pucci print, expect 25 days of decadent gifts - from hand cream to hair mists, all in Acqua Di Parma's classic fragrances. What's Inside: 25 windows of Acqua di Parma classics, from Colonia to Blu Mediterraneo. Expect Peonia Nobile Luxury Hand Cream, Arancia di Capri Body Lotion and Magnolia Nobile Hair Mist. As well as the sophisticated Osmanthus, Oud and Sandalo Signatures of the Sun. 5 of 24 For Vanity Table Must Haves: Arriving in a big, silk-lined, red leather vanity case, the Oskia 12 days of Christmas calendar is the gift that keeps on giving. Expect the brand's award-winning bestsellers alongside new releases to the premium skincare line. Simply beautiful, inside and out. What's inside: Renaissance Cleansing Gel 35ml, Super 16 5.5ml, Restoration Oil 5.5ml, Renaissance Mask 15ml, Nutri-Active Day Cream 10ml, Renaissance 360 10 ml, Super-C 7 capsules, Isotonic Hydra-Serum 7ml, Rest Day Cleansing, Milk 30ml, Moon Salts 75g, Quartz Facial Tool, Satin Scrunchie, Compact Mirro 6 of 24 For The Last Minute Shopper: The Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar is always a pleasant surprise, offering world-renowned products for a fraction of the price. While the 2022 calendar hasn't dropped just yet, last year's edition is still available to shop now. What's Inside: 3INA - The Color Pen Eyeliner, Elemis - Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Foreo - Luna Play Mini, Nivea - MicellAIR Skin Breathe Micellar Water, L'Occitane - Almond Delicious Hands Hand and Nail Cream, Neal's Yard - Aromatic Foaming Bath, E.L.F - Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Flirty Birdy, Maui Moisture - Shea Butter Shampoo, 3INA - The Eye Primer, Nip + Fab - Vitamin C Fix Sheet Mask, Max Factor - Crème Puff Stunning Sienna Matte Blush, CeraVe - Reparative Hand Cream, Nails Inc - Santa Monica Beach Glitter Nail Polish, This Works - Stress Check Mood Manager, Bioré - Clear & Bright Yuzu Lemon + Papaya AHA Clay Face Mask, Faith in Nature - Lavender and Geranium Body Wash, Real Techniques - 2-in-1 Miracle Mixing Sponge, Elizabeth Arden - Prevage Anti-Aging + Intensive Repair Daily Serum, John Frieda - Luxurious Volume Root Booster Blow Dry Lotion Spray, got2b -Powderful Volumizing Styling Powder, Belei - Brightening Hydrogel, Drip-Free Eye Mask, and the Aussie - Hair Mask Treatment Shot. 7 of 24 For The Skincare Expert Summary: If you're a Clarins fan, look no further for the ideal calendar. The 2022 Beauty Calendar is yet to be unveiled, but if you can't wait, you can still shop last year's calendar on Amazon. What's Inside: Supra Volume Mascara, Intense Natural Lip Perfector, Instant Eye Make-Up Remover, Cleansing Micellar Water, Hydrating Gentle Foaming Cleanser, Beauty Flash Balm, Comfort Scrub, SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask, Lip Comfort Oil, Joli Rouge SOS Primer and Crayon Kohl. 8 of 24 Another highly anticipated calendar is Lookfantastic's beauty advent calendar, rumoured to include goodies brands such as Elemis, The Ordinary and more...Click this link to join the waitlist now. 9 of 24 For The Social Media Star: Worth over £1,000, this year's Cult Beauty offering will be the brand's highest value advent calendar ever. It's set to include 37 beauty favourites, 13 of which will be full size, containing treats from the likes of Augustinus Bader, 111SKIN and more. Plus, this year Cult Beauty is throwing in three golden tickets worth over £1,000 for a few lucky winners...The calendar isn't out just yet, so make sure to sign up for the waitlist to get your hands on it as soon as it lands... What's Inside: The full contents are currently under wraps, but expect goodies from a few of the most highly-coveted beauty brands, as well as some emerging gems. 10 of 24 For The One Who Missed Out On The Subscription Box: Every year we look forwards to the industry's favourite Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar. While the 2022 Beauty Advent Calendar isn't out yet, make sure to join the waitlist to be the first to know when it launched. 11 of 24 For The Healthiest Skin Sum: If this year's ELEMIS's advent calendar is anything like the 2021 edition, then you're in for a treat. Sign up to the waitlist to be notified as soon as the 2022 Beauty Advent Calender arrives. You don't want to miss this one. 12 of 24 For Salon Nails At Home: Featuring 12 of Mylee's iconic nail gel polishes, simply apply each varnish like a polish, and cure under an LED or UV lamp to last like a gel. The long-lasting glossy colour is chip-free, smudge-free and wears for up to two weeks What's Inside: MyGel in 12 shades of glitter, cream and shimmer finishes. 13 of 24 For The Partial To Pink: It's almost time to Snap up Soap & Glory contents worth £80 in a £45 buy in Soap & Glory's 2022 advent calendar addition. The calendar isn't out quite yet, but keep checking the website for the official launch. What's Inside: Clean On Me Shower Gel 75ml, The Righteous Butter Body Butter 300ml, The Righteous Butter Body Lotion 50ml, Call Of Fruity Body Butter 50ml, Magnificoco Body Butter 50ml, Magnificoco Body Wash 75ml

The Fab Pore Biodegradable Sheet Mask, Call Of Fruity Hand Cream 50ml, Heel Genius Foot Cream 125ml, Face Soap & Clarity Face Wash 50ml, Hand Food Hand Cream 50ml, Bright + Beautiful Biodegradable Sheet Mask, Speed Plump Super-Hydrating Miracle Moisture Hydrogel Sheet Mask, Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches

Pout About It Lip Mask, The Rushower Dry Shampoo 50ml, Scrub Of Your Life Body Scrub 200ml, Massaging Face Mitt

Nail File. 14 of 24 For Savvy Shoppers: Last year, the Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar was bursting with 27 luxury treats, and we're expecting nothing less for the 2022 edition. Join the waiting list here. 15 of 24 For The Lover of Luxury: The Harrods calendar is one you won't want to miss out on. Join the waitlist for the 2022 Beauty Advent Calendar now. 16 of 24 For The Year's Bestsellers: Space NK's advent calendar is always a hit, and you can already join the waitlist for the 2022 Beauty Advent Calendar. This year's calendar will have products worth over £770, with a price tag of £215... Christmas just came early. 17 of 24 For The Widest Range Summary: This year, The Body Shop is offering not one - but three - advent calendars. From this little beauty at £55 to the Ultimate Advent Calendar £219 - there's something for everyone. The official launch date hasn't been set, but make sure to sign up for the waitlist now. 18 of 24 For The Chicest Selection: Stay tuned for Armani Beauty's exclusive calendar, coming soon on Lookfantastic. Last year's calendar was worth a staggering £450 and included iconic fragrances, bold and beautiful make-up, and luxury skincare in full and gift size. 19 of 24 For The Make-up Must-haves: The MAC Advent Calendar is now sold out, but click below to sign up for emails and be the first to know when the 2022 Beauty advent calendar drops. 20 of 24 For Gen-Z Gifting: With skincare, makeup, haircare, body care AND accessories, last year the 24 day calendar even came with a tote bag, printed tie-scarf and a limited golden ticket for your chance to win from super stash of Face + Body goodies. We'll have to wait and see what 2022's calendar has in store. What was inside in 2021: Beauty Works - Argan Serum and Mini Comb, Caudalie - Vinoperfect Serum, Charlotte Tilbury - Magic Cream, Ciate - Wanderwand Liner, Clinique - Take The Day Off Balm, Dr Jart - Dermask Hydrasolution Sheet Mask, Dr Paw Paw - Tinted Rich Mocha Multipurpose Balm, Egyptian Magic - All Purpose Skin Cream, Elemis - Soothing Apricot Toner, Estee Lauder - Advanced Night Repair Serum, Iconic London - Mini Warm and Blushing Eyeshadow Palette, Invisibobble - You Dazzle Me Sprunchie, Le Mini Macaron - Nail and Cuticle Oil and Mini Nail File, Mac - Lipstick in Whirl, OLAPLEX No.3 Hair Perfector, Origins - Drink Up Intensive Mask, Primalash -Dainty Styles False Lash, Psychic Sisters - Aventurine Gua Sha, Revolution - Glycolic Acid Glow Polisher, Sleek - 12 Hour Liner Kohl Pencil, The Ordinary - 100% Plant-Derived Squalane, This Works - Deep Sleep Body Cocoon, Urban Decay - All Nighter Primer and We Are Paradoxx - 3 IN 1 Conditioner. 21 of 24 For The At-Home Spa: If you love a candle, then there's no better way to celebrate the countdown to Christmas than with the White Company's bestselling seasonal scents in their 2022 Beauty Advent Calendar. The calendar is yet to launch, but you can still shop gifts and other luxurious bits and bobs while you wait. 22 of 24 For Sensitive Skin: Merry Clinique-mas! With a mini product to enjoy every day up until the 25th, you can build a comprehensive skincare routine and new make-up look by the time you're enjoying lunch on Christmas Day. Below is a detailed list of what 2021's calendar contained but you'll have to be patient to find out what this year will offer us all. What was inside in 2021: All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap Mild, Clarifying Lotion, Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion, Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate, Clinique Smart Night Custom-Repair Moisturiser, All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser, 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula, Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, All About Clean 2-in-1 Cleansing + Exfoliating Jelly, Clinique Fresh Pressed™ Renewing Powder Cleanser with Pure Vitamin C, All About Eyes, Moisture Surge Eye 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate, Deep Comfort Hand and Cuticle Cream, Take The Day Off Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips, Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration in Air Kiss, Chubby Stick Moisturising Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry, Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Love Pop, Blushing Blush Powder Blush in Precious Posy, Blush Brush, Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Formula, Quickliner For Eyes Intense in Intense Ebony, Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment, and Aromatics Elixir Perfume Spray. 23 of 24 For Fans of Fragrance Summary: Last year's calendar had a worth value of £485, this is a must-have for any fragrance addict. The iconic Jo Loves Advent Calendar featured 24 deluxe travel products and a full size surprise on the 25th December. Let's just hope this year's is the same. What was inside in 2021: New exclusives for last year included a Mulled Wine Candle, Cobalt Patchouili & Cedar Bath & Shower Gel, Cobalt Patchouili & Cedar Body Lotion, Eucalyptus & Cedar Woods Hand Lotion, Eucalyptus & Cedar Woods Hand Wash, and a Snowflakes Lifestyle Fragrance. 24 of 24 For Lovers of Colour Summary: The John Lewis advent calendar is worth remembering. If last year's version is anything to go by, this calendar not only has 26 days for a Boxing Day treat, but the drawers can be reversed to repurpose as a jewellery box too. What was inside in 2021: Augustinus Bader - The Rich Cream, Evolve Organic Beauty - Rose Quartz Facial Polish, Laura Mercier -Caviar Stick Eye Colour, This Works - Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, Clinique - Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, Floral Street - Arizona Bloom Eau De Parfum, The Beauty Chef - COLLAGEN Inner Boost, NARS - Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, Sunday Riley - Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment, Dr.Jart - Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask, Elemis - Superfood Kefir Tea Mist, Living Proof - Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, Molton Brown - Fiery Pink Pepper Bath & Shower Gel, Hourglass -Caution Extreme Lash Mascara, Juliette has a Gun - Not a Perfume Eau de Parfum, Liz Earle - Instant Boost Skin Tonic, REN Clean Skincare - Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, MAC - Satin Lipstick, Estée Lauder - Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, Dermalogica - AGE Smart Biolumin-C Serum, Hermès - L'Ombre des Merveilles Eau de Parfum, Fresh - Soy Face Cleanser To Go, Aromatherapy Associates - De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil, Charlotte Tilbury - The Queen Of Glow Luxury Palette, Neom Organics London - Real Luxury Standard Scented Candle, and Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash.

