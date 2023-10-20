It’s Here: The Beauty Bay Advent Calendar 2023

It’s officially hunkering down season, so what better time to discuss the best beauty advent calendars for 2023? 2022 beauty advent calendars were good, yes, but this year looks set to be even better. Take the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar, the Liberty London Advent Calendar and the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar as proof – beauty aficionados the world over have lent them their seal of approval, causing these treasure troves to fly off the shelves. And all before we’ve even dared to utter the ‘C' word.

One brand worth paying attention to? Beauty Bay. They’ve just launched an impressive four beauty boxes which double up as advent calendars - each tick serious boxes across make-up, skincare, wellness and haircare. And with each boasting excellent price points and impressive products, there’s sure to be something suited to all tastes tucked behind those little doors. Scroll on for all you need to know.

How can I sign up for the Beauty Bay Advent Calendar 2023?

There’s no sign up necessary – each of the four Beauty Bay boxes are available to buy right now. But consider this your warning – they’re limited edition and highly likely to sell out.

Shop: The Beauty Bay Advent Calendar 2023

When does the Beauty Bay Advent Calendar Launch in 2023?

While Beauty Bay doesn't look to be launching a specific Advent Calendar this year, the retailer is touting its Christmas boxes as the perfect alternative. And good news, all four have launched already. Music to our beauty lovin’ ears.

How much is the Beauty Works Beauty Calendar?

As you know, there’s four beauty from Beauty Works this year. They're priced between £40 and £60.

Is the Beauty Works Calendar worth it?