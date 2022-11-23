This Beauty Advent Calendar Has An Augustinus Bader Cream Inside And It’s 45% Off In The Black Friday Sale

Advent calendars have come a long way since their humble beginnings. Gone are the days when these festive staples held nothing more than sweet treats behind little cardboard doors. Nowadays, they mean big business in the world of beauty and retailers up the ante year after year, offering customers access to the best products on the market.

With all that's on offer, it may be hard to know where to start. Some are made for fragrance lovers, others will make an exceptional gift for skincare obsessives, and then there are the all-rounders. One said advent calendar currently making waves is the FLANNELS Beauty Advent Calendar. Worth over £804 and usually priced at a cool £235, the calendar is on offer right now for just £119 thanks to Black Friday deals across the site - that's a massive 45% off.

It's impressive for many reasons, but let's start with the fact that it's home to 18 full-size products. Yes, you read that right. These industry-rated products cover everything from self-care to make-up, but one of the most exciting ones in the mix is Augustinus Bader's The Cream.

Any well-versed beauty enthusiast's ears will perk up at the mention of Professor Augustinus Bader, whose biomedical background has informed his stellar skincare range centred around its patented TFC8® (or Trigger Factor Complex) technology. It's this revolutionary technology which focuses on reawakening cells that have become dormant due to ageing or trauma.

Normally priced at £69 (15ml) a pop, Augustinus Bader's The Cream features the TFC8® blend of natural amino acids, vitamins and synthesised molecules naturally found in the body, and supports cellular renewal while addressing specific concerns like the appearance of fine-lines, redness, hyperpigmentation and skin elasticity (to name a few).

The quality of the cream is something in itself, there's a reason why Victoria Beckham chose to formulate some of her own beauty products with the Augustinus Bader technology. Rich, but lightweight, its luxurious formula nourishes and regenerates and leaves skin looking radiant and plump.

As well as Augustinus Bader's The Cream, the FLANNELS Beauty Advent Calendar features beauty heroes from well-loved brands like Charlotte Tilbury, 111SKIN and Pat McGrath Labs. Expect everything from a full-size Benefit They're Real! Magnet Mascara to a deluxe Acqua Di Parma Colonia Body Lotion. A word of warning: be quick! Quality beauty advent calendars have a way with selling out. Get yours before it's gone.

