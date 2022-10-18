11 Suprisingly Useful Beauty Lessons We’ve Learned From Made In Chelsea

With Made In Chelsea back on our screens for its 24th series - catch it on Monday nights at 9pm on E4 - it seems only right that we acknowledge the impact that this reality TV show has had on its audience over the years. Would the masses be so attuned to gaslighting, for example, if we hadn't learned an eyebrow-raising lesson or two from the doomed on-and-off relationship of Spencer Matthews and Louise Thompson? Would we have honed the art of sass quite so eloquently without the guidance of one Sophie Hermann? And who else has discovered that a pensive moment on the riverside is actually quite therapeutic since getting stuck into the series? Don't deny it.

Issy

Then there's the beauty factor. Sure, the Made In Chelsea ranks may seem pretty pro-dependent - we dread to think how many blow-dry, manicure and facial appointments have been booked for the filming of MIC scenes over the years, and with the glossy-haired likes of Issy Francis-Baum making their debut on-screen, it's a trend that's sure to continue - but there's no doubt the cast know a thing or two about hair and make-up themselves. Grazia caught up with a number of Made In Chelsea stars recently, who were only too happy to divulge their best beauty tips to date. Keen to know more? Scroll on down:

Browse: All The Best Beauty Lessons We've Learned From The Made In Chelsea Cast