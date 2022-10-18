11 Suprisingly Useful Beauty Lessons We’ve Learned From Made In Chelsea

With Made In Chelsea back on our screens for its 24th series - catch it on Monday nights at 9pm on E4 - it seems only right that we acknowledge the impact that this reality TV show has had on its audience over the years. Would the masses be so attuned to gaslighting, for example, if we hadn't learned an eyebrow-raising lesson or two from the doomed on-and-off relationship of Spencer Matthews and Louise Thompson? Would we have honed the art of sass quite so eloquently without the guidance of one Sophie Hermann? And who else has discovered that a pensive moment on the riverside is actually quite therapeutic since getting stuck into the series? Don't deny it.
Then there's the beauty factor. Sure, the Made In Chelsea ranks may seem pretty pro-dependent - we dread to think how many blow-dry, manicure and facial appointments have been booked for the filming of MIC scenes over the years, and with the glossy-haired likes of Issy Francis-Baum making their debut on-screen, it's a trend that's sure to continue - but there's no doubt the cast know a thing or two about hair and make-up themselves. Grazia caught up with a number of Made In Chelsea stars recently, who were only too happy to divulge their best beauty tips to date. Keen to know more? Scroll on down:
'I wear way more make-up for filming days than I like to normally. Way, way more. I wear more powder, more highlighter. I wear a lot of make-up when I film. Most of the time I really don't wear that much except for when go out but for filming I feel like it has to be perfect. The filter used for the show makes everyone look great but it's very peachy. I definitely wear more blush and lipstick than usual too.' - Maeva D'Ascanio.
'Melissa Tattam has changed the way I line my lips. I now go over the Cupid's bow and fill that in so that they look really round, which I really like the look of. Sophie Hermann also taught me how to do soap brows. Now I rub a spoolie brush into a bar of soap and brush them up that way and they stay.' - Sophie Habboo. Image credit Instagram @melissatattam.
'I do change things up because normally I don't wear a lot of make-up and I wear a full face of make-up on filming days. I don't ever do much to my eyes but I will wear foundation, blusher, lip liner, I contour, which I don't do day-to-day. I found out that on TV your make-up does sort of get lost, so you can get away with wearing a lot more and it still looking really nice.' - Sophie Habboo. Image credit Instagram @melissatattam.
'First, I'll use pencil eye liner all around my eyes which makes them look so dramatic. Then, take that black eyeliner pencil and draw a line along the crease of your eyelid before rubbing it in with your fingertip and boom – you have a smoky eye.' - Paris Smith.
If there's anything we can learn from Made In Chelsea's Ruby Adler is that a hair colour revamp is well worth the time spent in the salon chair. Since Ruby made her Made In Chelsea debut she's experimented with dark brunette, blonde highlights and that midway mainstay - bronde. Oh, and all of them looked pretty darned great.
'I use Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self Tan Drops, £35, and I mix them into the Eucerin Anti-Pigment Night Cream, £24.89, and apply the blend before I go to bed. I feel like I'm killing two birds with one stone in that sense. I don't like getting my face in the sun at all because I don't want to increase my pigmentation so a good fake tan for my face is key for me.' - Sophie Habboo.
'Something that everyone needs to try in Lockdown is the M2 Beaute Lash Serum, £125. My sister who lives in Singapore introduced me to the brand, because everyone is obsessed with it over there. It's amazing, my lashes have grown so long – I actually had to cut one down.' - Sophie Hermann. Image credit Instagram @sophiehermann.
'I love to wear a red lip. Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in So Red, £25, is my go-to. I love a bit of gloss too and have always have a real budget-friendly buy to hand - bPerfect's Double Glaze Lipgloss in Iced, £9.95, it looks great on top of any lip colour.' - Verity Bowditch.
During an episode of their weekly podcast, Wednesdays We Drink Wine, Sophie Habboo and Melissa Tattam discussed an £18 freckle pen that influencers on TikTok are using to apply semi-permanent lip liner. The freckle pen channels a self-tan formula through a nib. You simply apply a lip balm - TikTokers favour Vaseline -, apply the freckle pen as a lip liner, leave the liner to develop for a few hours, and wash off. Read more and shop the freckle pen in question here.
Inga makes plain that the secret to natural-looking highlights are strategically placed money pieces. Money pieces are highlighted sections that frame the face. They give the illusion of lifted features - they draw onlookers' eyes upwards - and lend your colour job a natural look. Go on holiday somewhere sunny for a few days and you'll notice that's where your hair tends to lighten naturally.
Whether through a stellar mascara, lash extensions or false lashes - we're investigating, bear with - Liv Bentley always manages to appear on camera with lashes that boast the ultimate triple threat - length, volume and curl. Locking down all three makes your eyes appear wider, and lends them flattering levels of definition. Take note.
