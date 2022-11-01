Made In Chelsea’s Melissa Tattam Reveals The £15 Tan Drops Behind Her Sun-Kissed Glow

As Made In Chelsea returns to screens - catch its 24th season at 9PM every Monday night on E4 - so to does fan favourite Melissa Tattam. Melissa made her Made In Chelsea debut back in 2018 when she was introduced as Harry Barron's girlfriend, though she quickly made her own way through each series, forging strong friendships with the likes of Sophie Habboo, Ruby Adler and Emily Blackwell.

One off-camera break-up with Harry Barron later - Melissa documents this and another more recent relationship with model Toby Watkins in a podcast she co-hosts with Sophie Habboo called Wednesdays We Drink Wine, catch up on episodes here - and Melissa is back on MIC. Fans and fellow cast mates alike are clearly delighted - Melissa arrived to huge hugs from Emily and Ruby on-screen, and her chemistry with resident MIC Lothario, Miles Nazaire, made waves within the group.

Watch: Melissa Tattam Reveals Her Go-To Glow-Giver

Outside of the show it's Melissa's style and beauty prowess that win favour with her Instagram following, which is currently 179k strong and counting. Most recently she took to her feed to post about her favourite facial tanning drops. 'My favourite way to get a glow without the damage of the sun!', Melissa wrote. The beauty buy in question? Tan-Luxe's iconic The Face, 10ml bottle of which you can pick up for just £15. While Melissa's Reel is clearly part of a paid-for collaboration with the brand, her love of the product is organic - she has previously mentioned the cult classic on her podcast.

Intent on making like Melissa and locking down a year-round sun-kissed glow? Shop the tanning drops below:

Shop: Tan-Luxe The Face

Gallery Tan-Luxe The Face - Grazia 2022 1 of 4 CREDIT: Tan-Luxe The Face It's a cult classic and for good reason. Made with skincare-savvy ingredients like nourishing vitamin E and soothing aloe vera, you can mix these drops in with your go-to moisturiser or serum and know they're not going to sabotage all the good work your skincare is doing. 2 of 4 CREDIT: Tan-Luxe The Face The Light/Medium iteration of Tan-Luxe's The Face Self-Tan Drops is perfect for those with pale skin. Simply add a few drops to your favourite moisturiser or serum to enjoy all the gradual tanning benefits. 3 of 4 CREDIT: Tan-Luxe The Face The full-size version of the Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops is a must or avid fans. You use just a few drops at a time, so it takes months for you to run out. 4 of 4 CREDIT: Tan-Luxe The Face Beauty editors laud Tan-Luxe's cult classic formula for the natural sun-kissed glow it lends skin. Some mix a few drops in with their go-to moisturiser or serum, while others apply with a foundation brush direct to skin after their skincare.