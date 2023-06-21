Love Islanders Can’t Stop Using This £25 Mermaid Hair Waver, Here’s Why

The Love Island villa is always full to the brim with brand-new beauty products as it is. Therefore, it says a lot when one product gets singled out and used on repeat. There are plenty of curling tongs and wands to sift through out there, but the Islanders only seem to need one such tool to create beachy, sultry waves - the Mark Hill's Mermaid Hair Waver, which Islander Molly Marsh reached for during last night's eventful episode.

It has proved itself to be a dressing room classic and was a particular favourite of Love Island 2022 semi-finalist Tasha Ghouri. Tasha and her fellow Islanders were spotted heat styling their hair with this budget hair waver on multiple occasions. You'll be pleased to hear you can pick it up for just £25 in your local Boots. That's certainly a steal compared to the price of most heated hair tools. Of course, Tasha was not the first to don loose beach curls on the show. Arguably, that precedent was set by Molly-Mae's signature mermaid waves. But it can be said that Tasha Ghouri continued the legacy. For example, Tasha reached for the Mark Hill Mermaid Hair Waver during their eBay party episode, preparing her hair ahead of the villa's latest glitzed-up evening. She talked to Indiyah, Amber and Danica in the dressing room as she clipped half her hair up and began waving.

How Did Tasha Ghouri Style Her Waves?

The Mark Hill Hair Waver features three barrels that hinge open, and sandwich hair between them when closed. Clamp over your lengths, hold for a few seconds, release and work your way down. The result? Soft, beachy waves that look more effortless and undone than the effect that a classic curling tong might give you.

You can also tackle a lot of hair with it in one go, which stands to cut your styling time in half. This is music to the ears of those who have previously spent hours trying to master the art of curling their hair with hair straighteners to absolutely no avail. No wonder this multi-tasking hair tool is proving popular with the Islanders across the latest series'. In general, beachy hair waves are set to be the style of summer 2023. Royal members such as Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are adopting the soft curl look, as well as fashion icons Alexa Chung rocking the waves.

The Love Islander contestants have been spotted using the Mark Hill Pick 'n Mix Handle And Mermaid Waver. The 21mm barrels create the perfect mermaid waves, with a clamp and release function. You can swap the waver head with other Mark Hill tool heads.

How To Use A Hair Waver

‘Undone waves, or loose curls, are a beautiful way to style your hair for any occasion,’ says ghd ambassador and hairstylist, Zoë Irwin. Prep is key to nail the look. ‘Start by misting damp hair with a texturising spray which will help create that beachy finish,’ says Irwin. ‘While drying your hair, flip the top section over to one side and aim the nozzle at the roots, before repeating on the other side. This will create maximum lift.’ Are you writing this down?

The fun continues. With your chosen hair styler tool, take a section of your hair and wrap it around the wand. ‘Hold it here for 8 seconds and then let the hair off’ says Zoe. She suggests wrapping sections backwards, away from your face for the front section of the hair. ‘This will soften the face and is super flattering.’ After the front section, alternate the direction you wrap your hair around the wand for added texture.