The Hair Tool Behind Molly-Mae’s Signature Mermaid Waves Is On Sale

Molly-Mae Hague's influence in the UK beauty sphere is unrivalled. Whether it's the £20 nude lipstick she's currently obsessed with - shop the shade in question right here - or her favourite firming moisturiser, if Molly-Mae has got it, the masses want it. The same could easily be said of Molly-Mae's countless hairstyles. Whether she's showcasing a new up-do on Instagram, flipping a newly trimmed bob from side-to-side on TikTok or even reviving the topknot she made famous on Love Island, Molly-Mae's loyal following - 6.7 million strong on Instagram and counting - repeatedly hit 'like' and 'save'.
It comes as no surprise then, that interest in Molly-Mae's collaboration with longtime favourite hair tools brand Beauty Works proved a hit, most particularly when it came to the three-barrelled heat tool that she repeatedly uses to style in her signature waves at home.
Molly-Mae knows her way around waves. She's adept at curling in Hollywood-style ones - glossy, round and bouncy - with a regular large-barrelled hair tong, beach waves - loose and full of texture - with a slimmer tong, and these mermaid waves in question with the Beauty Works x Molly-Mae Waver Limited Edition, which is now on sale on LookFantastic for £63, that's £27 less than its £90 RRP.
Keen to have a go yourself? Shop Molly-Mae's go-to hair tool for mermaid waves below:
Shop: Molly-Mae's Go-To Hair Tool For Mermaid Waves Plus Grazia's Edit Of The Best Wavers To Buy Now
Best Hair Wavers - Grazia 2022
This triple-barrel wave iron was made in collaboration with social media sensation and ex-Love-Islander Molly-Mae Hague, who uses it at home to style in her signature mermaid waves.
Details: The temperature is adjustable from 80-220 degrees - err on the lower end of that if your hair is porous, dry and prone to breakage - and the tool boasts a 60 second heat-up time. The barrels are coated with ceramic, too, which reduces drag and makes them kinder to hair.
Proving to be a hit on Instagram, lots of influencers and celebrities alike have praised this impressive wave wand. Featuring three extra-large barrels, it can wave and curl hair in a matter of minutes.
Details: You can adjust the temperature to suit your hair type (from 80 degrees to 230 degrees. The heated ceramic also produces negatively charged ions to help control frizz for shiny, soft waves.
Zoe Irwin's go-to waving tool has an oval-shaped barrel to create deep waves and loose movement. Simply wrap your hair around the wand and hold for 8 seconds before releasing.
Details: There's a cool tip to allow for more control while waving, as well as a swivel cord and safety stand.
Designed with a triple barrel to create the perfect Scandi Wave: a gentle, flatter wave that isn't too 'done'.
Details: The only cordless waver of the bunch - this is the perfect product to have in your bag for festivals or holidays to add instant textured beachy waves with up to 40 minutes of cordless use. Comes with a travel storage case, alongside a heat protection mat and glove.
Another three-barrelled wand, this hot tool is ideal for waving long hair quickly. Move the wand down the length of your hair, holding it for 5 seconds as you go. The result? Undone, beachy waves.
Details: You can adjust the temperature (from 50 degrees to 198 degrees) and after 30-minutes it will automatically turn off (ideal for those of us who are always in a hurry).
Asides from its super chic gold aesthetic, this tool works wonders – creating S-shaped tousled tresses.
Details: The ceramic-coated barrels seal the cuticle to help keep frizz at bay while bolstering shine. You can choose your temperature to suit your hair type (from 80 degrees to 220 degrees) and it comes with a carry case.
Featuring an adjustable dial, this tool can create different types of waves – from loose and beachy to more defined. Choose from four settings.
Details: The maximum heat of 185 degrees is lower than most other wavers but still delivers long-lasting waves (without being as harsh on your hair).
It is impossible to talk about hair wavers without mentioning Mermade Hair. The brand's international best-selling waver is perfect for hair of any length to create immaculate waves that can be brushed out for a looser finish.
Details: Made with ionic ceramic barrels to protect your hair from heat damage, the extra-large triple barrels mean no pulling on the hair and heat multiple heat settings let you control the hold. It even auto shuts off after one hour so no need to worry about whether you left them plugged in.
Toni & Guy is a brand we all know from years of hair tools. This deep-barrel waver from the brand gives off larger beachy waves that can be easily made with simple functions.
Details: With 32mm ultra-deep plates, large waves are easily made with this Toni & Guy styler. An auto-switch makes it easy to avoid any accidents and heat goes up to 200 degrees for quick and efficient styling.
The Mark Hill Pick 'N' Mix range allows you to pop off the attachments and change up your style easier than ever before. This Mermaid Handle bundle allows you to kick off your Mark Hill collection.
Details: Detachable head makes it super easy to change what tool you need, whilst the tool reaches up to 185 degrees for maximum power.
With its sleek and shiny design, Cloud Nine's waving wand has everything you could need from a wand set. With heat-resistant style case and glove as well as a Cloud Nine Summer Essentials kit, including their Magical Remedy and Magical Potion.
Details: Temperature control from 100-200 degrees for a variety of options as well as a mineral-infused barrel to keep your hair protected. The swivel cord at the bottom of the wand makes for easy use, too.