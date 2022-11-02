The Hair Tool Behind Molly-Mae’s Signature Mermaid Waves Is On Sale

Gallery Best Hair Wavers - Grazia 2022

CREDIT: Beauty Works

This triple-barrel wave iron was made in collaboration with social media sensation and ex-Love-Islander Molly-Mae Hague, who uses it at home to style in her signature mermaid waves.

Details: The temperature is adjustable from 80-220 degrees - err on the lower end of that if your hair is porous, dry and prone to breakage - and the tool boasts a 60 second heat-up time. The barrels are coated with ceramic, too, which reduces drag and makes them kinder to hair.