Love Island’s Molly Marsh’s Daily Bath Is Dividing Opinion

Phew! Series ten of Love Island is already matching the energy of the show's iconic previous seasons. Perhaps narrator Iain Stirling's summary of last night's events captures the mood best - 'It was your classic three B's,' he said, 'Backstabbing, bitching and not to forget... bed time.' But there's one B Iain forgot to mention -bathing. If you've been watching the show as intently as we have, you'll have noticed one Islander indulging in the ritual more often that not - and it's diving opinion.

Credit: ITV

While she's been at the centre of drama in the last few episodes, Molly Marsh has certainly found a way to escape the noise. Running herself a bath in almost every episode thus far, her preference in the bath vs. shower debate is obvious. But her methods last night left some viewers confused. Among the daily montages of Islanders taking showers, we catch Molly in the tub (normal) laying face down while attempting to wash her back (not so normal).

Viewers wasted no time in taking to Twitter to air their confusion, with some questioning who was in the bath to begin with and others claiming to be bothered by Molly's constant bathing antics. One user wrote, 'Was Molly having a bath laying on her belly...just get in a shower loool wtf was that #LoveIsland'. While another said, 'Molly bathing in the bath tub is bothering me #loveisland1533.'

Others questioned why Molly favours a bath over a shower and some asked why her bath water is never soapy. No matter what side of the debate you sit on, you can't deny the benefits of a bath. With the right products it can help to relieve body pain, soothe skin, dislodge congestion and even boost your mood – there's no doubt the Islanders could all use a bit of that at the moment.

