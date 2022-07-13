The Best Hair Wavers To Buy Now For Effortless, Elegant Style

Undone waves are a default style that many of us turn to time and time again. Tousled in texture, with a laidback finish, the key is to make the style look effortless. The truth, however, is that this style can require a lot of effort – especially when armed with the wrong tool for the job. Traditionally, heat styling tools have fallen into one of two camps. Camp A: straightening irons for a sleek, polished finish, and camp B: tongs and wands for bouncy curls. Sitting somewhere in the middle, you'll find the new breed of styling wands: hair wavers.

Designed to create quick and easy waves, hair wavers come in an array of shapes and sizes that cater to various hair types and needs. From large barrelled beauties (like the Bondi Boost Wave Wand, £57.99), aimed at creating loose, mermaid waves to thinner barrels (take ghd’s Curve Classic Wand, £129, for example) that can achieve that crimped, cool girl wave. To find your perfect tool, scroll on down for our curated edit of the best hair wavers available to buy now.

How To Use A Hair Waver

‘Undone waves are a beautiful way to style your hair for any occasion,’ says hairstylist and ghd ambassador, Zoë Irwin. To nail the look, prep is key. ‘Start by misting damp hair with a texturising spray which will help create that beachy finish,’ says Irwin. Next? ‘While drying your hair, flip the top section over to one side and aim the nozzle at the roots, before repeating on the other side as this will create maximum lift.’

Now the fun begins. With your chosen tool, Irwin recommends the ghd Creative Curl Wand, £129, take a section of your hair and wrap it around the wand. ‘Hold it here for 8 seconds and then let the hair off,’ says Zoe who suggests wrapping sections backwards, away from your face for the front section of the hair, ‘this will soften the face and is super flattering.’ After the front section, alternate the direction you wrap your hair around the wand for added texture. To finish? ‘Once your hair has cooled, tip your head upside down and run your fingertips through to blend the waves and gently rub the ends of the hair to create a soft flyaway effect, before you fling your hair back,’ says Irwin. For added hold, it’s worth misting your waves with a hairspray.

‘Oh and one final note – leave the ends of your hair straight as this will give the look a modern edge,’ adds Irwin who’s shared her top waving hacks in the video tutorial below.

Do I Need To Use Heat Protectant With A Hair Waver?

Short answer = yes. As with most styling tools, hair wavers can cause heat damage which is why it's so important to prep with a heat protectant spray. These savvy sprays work by creating a protective barrier on the hair shaft which prevents the hair cuticle from being exposed to high heat. What's more, many have added conditioning benefits that bolster shine and detangle, too.

