The Best Hair Wavers To Buy Now For Effortless, Elegant Style

Undone waves are a default style that many of us turn to time and time again. Tousled in texture, with a laidback finish, the key is to make the style look effortless. The truth, however, is that this style can require a lot of effort – especially when armed with the wrong tool for the job. Traditionally, heat styling tools have fallen into one of two camps. Camp A: straightening irons for a sleek, polished finish, and camp B: tongs and wands for bouncy curls. Sitting somewhere in the middle, you'll find the new breed of styling wands: hair wavers.
Designed to create quick and easy waves, hair wavers come in an array of shapes and sizes that cater to various hair types and needs. From large barrelled beauties (like the Bondi Boost Wave Wand, £57.99), aimed at creating loose, mermaid waves to thinner barrels (take ghd’s Curve Classic Wand, £129, for example) that can achieve that crimped, cool girl wave. To find your perfect tool, scroll on down for our curated edit of the best hair wavers available to buy now.
‘Undone waves are a beautiful way to style your hair for any occasion,’ says hairstylist and ghd ambassador, Zoë Irwin. To nail the look, prep is key. ‘Start by misting damp hair with a texturising spray which will help create that beachy finish,’ says Irwin. Next? ‘While drying your hair, flip the top section over to one side and aim the nozzle at the roots, before repeating on the other side as this will create maximum lift.’
Now the fun begins. With your chosen tool, Irwin recommends the ghd Creative Curl Wand, £129, take a section of your hair and wrap it around the wand. ‘Hold it here for 8 seconds and then let the hair off,’ says Zoe who suggests wrapping sections backwards, away from your face for the front section of the hair, ‘this will soften the face and is super flattering.’ After the front section, alternate the direction you wrap your hair around the wand for added texture. To finish? ‘Once your hair has cooled, tip your head upside down and run your fingertips through to blend the waves and gently rub the ends of the hair to create a soft flyaway effect, before you fling your hair back,’ says Irwin. For added hold, it’s worth misting your waves with a hairspray.
‘Oh and one final note – leave the ends of your hair straight as this will give the look a modern edge,’ adds Irwin who’s shared her top waving hacks in the video tutorial below.
Do I Need To Use Heat Protectant With A Hair Waver?
Short answer = yes. As with most styling tools, hair wavers can cause heat damage which is why it's so important to prep with a heat protectant spray. These savvy sprays work by creating a protective barrier on the hair shaft which prevents the hair cuticle from being exposed to high heat. What's more, many have added conditioning benefits that bolster shine and detangle, too.
SHOP: The Best Hair Wavers To Buy Now
Best Hair Wavers 2022
Proving to be a hit on Instagram, lots of influencers and celebrities alike have praised this impressive wave wand. Featuring three extra-large barrels, it can wave and curl hair in a matter of minutes.
Details: You can adjust the temperature to suit your hair type (from 80 degrees to 230 degrees. The heated ceramic also produces negatively charged ions to help control frizz for shiny, soft waves.
Zoe Irwin's go-to waving tool has an oval-shaped barrel to create deep waves and loose movement. Simply wrap your hair around the wand and hold for 8 seconds before releasing.
Details: There's a cool tip to allow for more control while waving, as well as a swivel cord and safety stand.
Designed with a triple barrel to create the perfect Scandi Wave: a gentle, flatter wave that isn't too 'done'.
Details: The only cordless waver of the bunch - this is the perfect product to have in your bag for festivals or holidays to add instant textured beachy waves with up to 40 minutes of cordless use. Comes with a travel storage case, alongside a heat protection mat and glove.
Another three-barrelled wand, this hot tool is ideal for waving long hair quickly. Move the wand down the length of your hair, holding it for 5 seconds as you go. The result? Undone, beachy waves.
Details: You can adjust the temperature (from 50 degrees to 198 degrees) and after 30-minutes it will automatically turn off (ideal for those of us who are always in a hurry).
Asides from its super chic gold aesthetic, this tool works wonders – creating S-shaped tousled tresses.
Details: The ceramic-coated barrels seal the cuticle to help keep frizz at bay while bolstering shine. You can choose your temperature to suit your hair type (from 80 degrees to 220 degrees) and it comes with a carry case.
Featuring an adjustable dial, this tool can create different types of waves – from loose and beachy to more defined. Choose from four settings.
Details: The maximum heat of 185 degrees is lower than most other wavers but still delivers long-lasting waves (without being as harsh on your hair).
It is impossible to talk about hair wavers without mentioning Mermade Hair. The brand's international best-selling waver is perfect for hair of any length to create immaculate waves that can be brushed out for a looser finish.
Details: Made with ionic ceramic barrels to protect your hair from heat damage, the extra-large triple barrels mean no pulling on the hair and heat multiple heat settings let you control the hold. It even auto shuts off after one hour so no need to worry about whether you left them plugged in.
Toni & Guy is a brand we all know from years of hair tools. This deep-barrel waver from the brand gives off larger beachy waves that can be easily made with simple functions.
Details: With 32mm ultra-deep plates, large waves are easily made with this Toni & Guy styler. An auto-switch makes it easy to avoid any accidents and heat goes up to 200 degrees for quick and efficient styling.
The Mark Hill Pick 'N' Mix range allows you to pop off the attachments and change up your style easier than ever before. This Mermaid Handle bundle allows you to kick off your Mark Hill collection.
Details: Detachable head makes it super easy to change what tool you need, whilst the tool reaches up to 185 degrees for maximum power.
With its sleek and shiny design, Cloud Nine's waving wand has everything you could need from a wand set. With heat-resistant style case and glove as well as a Cloud Nine Summer Essentials kit, including their Magical Remedy and Magical Potion.
Details: Temperature control from 100-200 degrees for a variety of options as well as a mineral-infused barrel to keep your hair protected. The swivel cord at the bottom of the wand makes for easy use, too.