Sam Thompson’s Real Name Is Incredibly Posh, But Who’s Surprised?

He may have just been crowned King of the Jungle, but let's not forget Sam Thompson's not-so-humble beginnings: as a cast member of Made in Chelsea. That's not to say anything about his worthiness or his character, but it is to remind you that he is an extremely posh man. So it should come as no surprise to fans that Sam Thompson's real name is, indeed, Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson. Darling!

To put this into context, some of Sam's former Made in Chelsea cast mates are called Binky Felstead, Camilla Mackintosh, Sophie Habboo, Victoria Baker Harber, Mark-Francis Vandelli and Francis Boulle. And there have been enough Veritys, Hugos and questionable surname shortenings to threaten a uni rugby team.

What is Sam Thompson's real name?

'Real name' may be a stretch, as it's just his full name, but that hasn't stopped sensational headlines about how 'shocking' Sam Thompson's given name is. This week, after his jungle win, reports surfaced about his real name being incredibly long and posh, with some commentators online expressing shock at the story. Frankly, we're not surprised.

This 'revelation' about Sam's name is unlikely to dampen his spirits after Sunday's I'm A Celeb final, in which he was crowned by Ant and Dec in front of 7.5 million viewers. After winning the show, he said: 'I didn’t think I was even going to be invited onto this show, let alone be sat here.

'I never knew I could be as happy as I am right now, it’s been magical. It’s like a dream I don’t want you to wake me up from. I got asked for my down moments in there and I don’t know, even the moments I felt low I was like "I am feeling low in the jungle".'

Sam Thompson pipped legendary boxer Tony Bellew to the post to be crowned the winner, with former UKIP Nigel Farage finishing in third place. Sam won over the nation with his intense hugs, energetic personality and his penchant for JLS hits.