Meghan And Harry’s Reality Could Be On Our Screens ‘Within Weeks’

There are many ways we would love to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex materialise on our screens. Meghan Markle in a Suits spin-off would be nice, or perhaps Prince Harry in an SNL skit – but we have to say, there was little hope for enthralling entertainment when it was first rumoured they were filming a show for Netflix.

After their previous projects stalled or never made it out of production (Meghan’s animated series, Pearl, was scrapped by Netflix this year), their endeavours didn’t seem to be giving viewers what they really wanted. But now, dear readers, that’s all changed: they have a brand new docuseries set to air 'within weeks', according to reports.

What is the new Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reality show about on Netflix?

Little is known about the new project, but it’s safe to say fans are hoping for a full-on KUWTK-style series. Can you imagine the thrill of seeing the biggest royal romance of our time in real time? Harry attempting a Whole Foods run with Archie in tow, Meghan heading out to auditions for her acting revival (one can dream), an impromptu call from the Queen to talk high-tea with Charles and Camilla? It would bring certainly revive Netflix’s reputation for reality TV – no one would take their eyes off this one.

Now, that being said, Netflix hasn’t actually confirmed what style the documentary is going to be him. Page Six report that Garrett Bradley — director of critically acclaimed Netflix series Naomi Osaka, about the tennis star - was initially asked to direct the series but left mid-filming due creative differences. She told Variety she had been approached for the series last year, but sources have since confirmed that she left the project when Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home but they were not comfortable doing that.

When is Harry and Meghan's Netflix show out?

They are thus reported to have hired director Liz Garbus, who was spotted with the Sussexes and a film crew in New York last year. So, when will the show air? Page Six reports that Netflix chiefs want the series to premiere before the end of the year to tie in with Harry’s much-anticipated memoir. ‘The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air,’ a producer told the publication – noting that the Sussexes would rather the show air next year.

Meghan and Harry signed a multi-million-pound deal with Netflix in 2020 after moving to the US and were tailed by cameras while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games and during their New York trip.