Who Is Christopher Bouzy? The Harry And Meghan Defender Featuring In Their Bombshell Documentary

There's a new, second trailer for Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary out and if you also freeze-framed it and dissected it 2,966 times already, you'll also have seen there are some new people included in the show.

So who are the talking heads featured in the new trailer for Harry and Meghan?

Well, one is known to followers of Harry and Meghan's story - Jenny Afia has defended the Sussexes against the bullying accusations levelled at Meghan.

One however may be less known. Christopher Bouzy features in the new trailed for the documentary, saying: 'It's about hatred. It's about race.'

Christopher has since confirmed he's in the documentary, tweeting: 'I guess I can officially announce I am in the Harry and Meghan docuseries. I want to thank everyone who has supported Bot Sentinel's research and allowed us to expose the targeted hate campaign against Harry and Meghan.'

Christopher is a long-time supporter of Harry and Meghan - many Sussexes fans tweeted him immediately to say thank you for appearing and defending the couple.

The company he references, Bot Sentinel was launched by Bouzy in 2018, 'to help fight disinformation and targeted harassment,' says the website. 'We believe Twitter users should be able to engage in healthy online discourse without inauthentic accounts, toxic trolls, foreign countries, and organized groups manipulating the conversation.'

Bouzy has nearly 390k followers on Twitter and his bio reads: 'When I was 9, I started coding on a Mattel Aquarius computer. I developed several products in my 20s & 30s, and then in 2018 I launched http://BotSentinel.com'

Christopher is also on Instagram and can be found posting at cbouzy.

Christopher Bouzy and Meghan Markle bot research

Bouzy's company produced a report on the trolling of Meghan by bots, which he has spoken about on US television.

Speaking on the show, he said: 'They’re set up specifically to defame her, to vilify her. Some of these accounts, we’re talking about 3-400 tweets a day. Specifically about her and Harry. So it’s pretty bad.'

The presenter says the report uncovered over 300 accounts created specifically to spread hate about the Duchess of Sussex. They isolated 55 accounts that create original anti-Meghan content that is amplified by 30 secondary accounts, which is then shared and retweeted by hundreds of others.

'One account we found was tweeting five or six times a minute, which is insane…' he adds.

Christopher Bouzy and the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial

Bouzy and his company Bot Sentinel are believed to have worked in conjunction with Amber Heard's defence.