This Is How Twitter Has Reacted To The Harry And Meghan Netflix Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary has been released on Netflix and predictably, it’s all anyone on Twitter can talk about.

But far from the ‘attack on the Royal family’ that had been widely expected, viewers have been mainly enchanted by the ‘magic’ love story between the pair. While every royal romance is touted as a ‘fairytale’ at the beginning – who could forget the BBC’s reporting on the day of Prince Charles’ and Diana’s wedding, the second most watched television event in British history (the first being her funeral) – this one has distinctly ordinary origins. After first crossing paths on Instagram and being set up by a friend, the early days of their relationship – documented in episode one – seems to be genuinely the stuff of fiction.

‘It’s the British media spending every second saying the#HarryandMeghanNetflix documentary is about attacking the royal family only for Harry & Meghan to talk about their beautiful love story & how toxic UK media is. They are talking about you the media,’ tweeted one.

‘Anyway What a lovely family🥰.’

A predominant theme of the commentary on social media is the sympathy of viewers for Harry’s struggles growing up – primarily losing his mother at age 11 and then having to deal with intense media scrutiny during his grief and beyond.

‘If you watch the first episode of #HarryandMeghanNetflix and feel nothing for Harry and his situation, then you have a heart of stone,’ wrote journalist Kirsty McCormack. ‘He lost his mother at the age of 12, no wonder he is so protective of Meghan and his kids. Just heartbreaking 💔.’

In fact, far from taking aim at the royal family, Harry and Meghan expressed sympathy with the firm with Harry pointing out that all women entering the family were subject to an unfair narrative and that the media intrusion was ‘a rite of passage’ – but that the difference Meghan was facing was ‘the race element’.

‘Prince Harry is literally doing for Meghan what Charles DIDN'T do for Princess Diana, all of which ultimately led to her early death,’ said another. ‘Personally, I think Diana's cheering H and M all the way. As she should. Your revisionism is wild.’

Of course, there are those who’ve taken the opportunity to tear down the couple further, despite the fact that very little of what they’ve actually said so far is inflammatory, with one writing, ‘Meanwhile, while the 2 grifters are moaning on how hard life is being jobless, lazy millionaires, here’s our future King doing some actual work promoting projects that will literally help save the planet and your lives.

‘Also, Kate is prettier than Megan 🖕🏽’.

Ahh, the old, pitting high-profile women against each other based on how they look. A timeless classic.

'When your whole personality is complaining about your time in the royal family whilst sitting in a $15m mansion with royal titles, wanting royal titles for your kids and still expecting to be invited to all the royal events…it kind of screams hypocrisy,' said someone else.

Obviously, leading the anti-Meghan charge was former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan - who, coincidentally, resigned from that role after throwing a tantrum live on air over the Duchess.

Among the slew of his vitriolic tweets - generating huge engagement, naturally - he wrote, '"It’s amazing what people will do when they’re offered a huge amount of money - hand over photographs to create a story" - Prince Harry, who was paid £90 million by Netflix to hand over photos & create a story. This is so funny. #HarryandMeghanNetflix.'

Another reads, 'This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix'.

Overall, though, the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive – as loads have pointed out, if you don’t like the Sussex’s, you don’t have to watch the doc.

‘If #HarryandMeghanNetflix proves anything, there are some seriously fucked-up people in the UK who need psychiatric help based purely on the comments I'm seeing,’ tweeted one. ‘Total irrational response to a TV show they have chosen to watch.’

Another said, ‘I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you don’t like Harry and Meghan, you don’t have to watch their documentary series on Netflix. You don’t have to click on articles about them, or search their names in google or on social media.’

So, the lesson social media has taken away from the first instalment? That after five years of silence, a retaliation from the couple is long overdue, that Harry, and later Meghan, truly suffered at the hands of the tabloid media and, if you don’t agree with them making a deal with Netflix and telling their story from their own perspective…