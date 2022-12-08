Here Are The Biggest Revelations Revealed In Meghan And Harry’s Documentary So Far

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary dropped at 8am this morning and already, discussion is rife online. In fact, it's a major trending search on Google right now with people searching: 'What happens in Meghan and Harry's documentary?', 'Meghan and Harry documentary review' and 'Harry and Meghan documentary explained’.

Major royal bombshells have already been revealed in the first three episodes of the six-part series, with Harry and Meghan narrating their experience from the moment they met up to now. So, what are the truth bombs dropped by Harry and Meghan? We’ve done a deep dive into every episode to collate them all for you. It's important to note that the royal family were asked to comment on the allegations made in the documentary, but chose not to.

What happens in Harry and Meghan’s documentary? The biggest bombshells explained

Harry and Meghan have been filming since March 2020

Opening with video diary footage filmed on Harry and Meghan’s phones, the series makes it clear from the start that Harry and Meghan began documenting their royal exit as soon as they made the decision to officially leave their senior roles behind. ‘A friend of ours suggested we document this period of our lives because there’s already so much misinformation around,’ Harry explains. Essentially, after four years of tabloid stories and frustration at their own lives being shared by others, the pair felt it was integral to start documenting their lives knowing that one day they might want to tell their own story.

Harry ‘broke the mould’ with Meghan

Perhaps one moment the royal family might not take too kindly, Harry explains that when he was growing up, he learned that the men in his family are under pressure to choose their future brides based on who will ‘fit the mould’ of the royal family.

'I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with,' he says. 'The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart. And my mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother's son.'

They first saw each other on Instagram

While it’s true that the pair were set up to go on a date by a mutual friend, Harry had actually scoped Meghan out already. He reveals that he saw Meghan for the first time on their friend's Instagram, pictured with the dog Snapchat filter popular back in 2016, and immediately wanted to get to know her. He reached out to the friend, who then asked Meghan if she’d be up for going on a date, and Meghan stalked Harry’s Instagram right back!

Meghan left their first date after an hour

The details of their first date are straight out of a romcom. Meeting at a restaurant in London, Harry turned up 30 minutes late and flustered – a sceptical Meghan immediately charmed by his earnest apologies. They connected immediately, ‘almost childlike together’, Meghan describes – but she left an hour and told him she had other plans to get to. Leave them wanting more, as they say! She absolutely wanted more though, ringing Harry the next night to tell him she had one more day in London and did he want to grab dinner. ‘I’m sure he thought I was very American and forward,’ she laughs.

Harry’s ‘hell-raising’ as a teenager was ‘exaggerated’

If you’re over the age of 25, you’ll remember the tabloid obsession with Harry’s personal life started way before Meghan. His teen years at Eton were well documented, often described as a hellraising drunken mess who was already on drugs and at nightclubs with different girls. ‘Not all of the stories were made up,’ Harry admits. ‘But they were exaggerated.’

Harry doesn’t have many memories of his early years with his mother

‘I think I blocked them out,’ he explains, noting the trauma of her death. ‘But I always remember her laugh.’ He does remember their holidays though, when paparazzi would hound them for pictures and he and William would be forced to pose with their cousins, Eugenie, and Beatrice – all of whom are said to have disliked the experience.

Harry always hated the tabloid press

From their Eton exaggerations to hounding his first girlfriends, Harry speaks of his disdain for tabloid media from an early age. Looking back at the paparazzi’s role in his mother’s death, the way he and William weren’t left alone even in intense grief, he always feared that they brought him too much baggage to find a woman that could put up with it. He watched his mother fiercely protect them from it too, with clips of Diana confronting the press shown in the documentary and learned from her that sharing your own truth is important.

Diana felt ‘completely exposed’ after she separated from Charles

Much of the first episode features Diana and explains that after she separated from King Charles the tabloid frenzy intensified. It seems evident that Harry does not approve of the way Diana was left to fend for herself, and it made Harry even more terrified of the tabloid press watching it all play out.

The royals live in a ‘gilded cage’

Explaining that palace life isn’t all as it seen, one royal expert details how those born into the royal family are essentially trapped into a life where they don’t have ‘the freedoms we take for granted.’ ‘They can’t choose their religion, the men have to get permission of the Queen [ this was filmed before her death ] to marry, they can’t choose their own career,’ one expert says.

Their last night of freedom was Halloween 2016

Near six months into their secret relationship, Harry and Meghan received a call from communications secretary Jason Knaufexplaining that the tabloids had found out about their relationship. ‘Well, if the story breaks tomorrow let’s go out and have fun tonight,’ Meghan suggested. The pair then went on a wild night out with Princess Eugenie and then-boyfriend Jack, as well as Meghan’s friend Marcus. Dressing up for Halloween so they couldn’t be spotted together, they describe it as the last great night before everything changed.

Paparazzi paid to have live stream cameras in Meghan’s backyard

After the news broke, well, we all saw the frenzy. From racist trolling to hateful headlines, they describe the whirlwind of intrusion in episode two of the documentary. ‘Men would sit in their cars and wait for me to leave the house,’ Meghan says. ‘Paparazzi paid to have a live stream camera in my backyard. Suddenly my world became smaller, it was curtains closed, stay inside.’

Kate and William are just as formal in private as in public

Opening up about the first dinner with Kate and William, Meghan shared that she didn't know what to expect of the pair and assumed it would be like any family gathering. Barefoot, wearing ripped jeans and greeting them with a hug, she was surprised when the pair weren't as, shall we say, chilled.

'I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside,' Meghan explained. 'There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go "You can relax now"' but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.'

The royal family didn't think Harry and Meghan would last because she was an actress

'I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,' Harry said in the show’s second episode. 'So I think they were — they were surprised. Maybe surprised that the ginger could land such a beautiful woman. And such an intelligent woman. But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. [ They were like ] "Oh, she’s an American actress, this won’t last."'

'The actress thing was the biggest problem, funny enough,' Meghan agreed. 'There is a big idea of what that looks like from the UK standpoint. Hollywood and — it was just very easy for them to typecast that.'

Acting was never Meghan's true passion

While she shone on-screen, friends speak of Meghan always having a keen eye on activism and wanting to get behind the scenes. 'I always thought she should be a producer,' Suits co-star Abigail Spencer shared, noting that she always had a hands-on approach. It's where Meghan's idea for The Tig came, a website that focused on fashion, food and travel advice, and a place where Meghan could write op-eds about race, culture and womanhood. It was her way of doing more than simply acting, and became a successful business in its own right.

Royals can't wear the same colours

With episode three shining a light on how Meghan learned about the long list royal protocols, one interesting tidbit shared was that she couldn't wear the same colours as more senior royals to her. So, without a stylist of royal team helping her in the beginning, she opted for muted tones of camel and white to ensure there were never any clashes.

Harry feels an obligation to his children to tackle structural racism

'My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race, and I’m really proud of that,' Harry said when discussing his decision to protect Meghan and tackle structural racism head on. 'When my kids grow up and they look back at this moment, and they turn to me and say, "What did you do in this moment?" I want to be able to give them an answer.'

Samantha Markle did not have a relationship with Meghan

Speaking of the tabloid fury that Samantha Markle exploded upon Meghan, she Duchess explained that she hasn't seen her half-sister, who is 17 years her senior, in a decade. She has no memory of Samantha being around as a child, and only recalls a quick meeting in her early 20s. Samantha's daughter however, Ashleigh, who was raised by her paternal grandparents from the age of two, did form a close relationship with Meghan over the years. When Samantha began talking to the press about Meghan then around the royal wedding, it created a wedge in their friendship as Meghan and Harry were advised that it would be difficult to deligitimise Samantha's tabloid stories while Meghan was still so close with her.

Harry feels responsible for Meghan losing her dad

Sharing more of the backstory behind Meghan's fallout with Thomas Markle, the pair revealed that they asked him about the staged paparazzi photographs but he denied everything. Believing him at first, they offered to help find a private place to hide from the swarming press, but he rejected their offer. 'It felt really cagey,' Meghan said in the documentary. 'When we hung up, I looked at Harry and said "I don’t know why but I don’t believe him"'. She then found out about her fathers decision not to go to the wedding through a TMZ article.

'She had a father before this, and now she doesn’t have a father,' Harry said solemnly. 'And I shouldered that. If Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.'

Harry's own problematic past still haunts him

It's impossible to have a documentary about structural racism without acknowledging your own wrongdoing, and Harry does just that in episode three. Speaking of the January 2005 incident when the Duke of Sussex attended a friend’s fancy dress-themed birthday party in a Nazi uniform, complete with swastika armband, he recalls it being 'one of the biggest mistakes of my life'.

'I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right,' he said. 'We sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes in my life over and over again in my life, but I learnt from that.'