Here Are All Of Meghan Markle’s Friends Who Appear In Her Netflix Documentary

It's the documentary series that has everyone talking and while the entire world knows who Meghan and Harry are, it's likely that you might not recognise everyone who has appeared in Harry & Meghan or at least not quite be able to place them.

That's why we've created this definitive guide to all of Meghan's friends who appear in the show and tell their side of the story.

Lucy Fraser

This is the friend who announced that Meghan ‘had planned her single girl summer’ in 2016 after hearing the Suits had been green-lit for another season and went travelling around Europe.

Not much is known about her relationship with Meghan but it's clear that the pair have been friends for several years.

Lindsay Jill Roth

Lindsay is a TV producer, actress and author of What Pretty Girls Are Made Of who met Meghan when they both studied at Northwestern University. Lindsay has been close friends with Meghan for over 20 years and is always quick to support her.

In March 2021, Lindsay shared a sweet Instagram tribute to her BFF saying, ‘Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues. ‘If she’s driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety. If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf. If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg - and I hope more of you do - you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner. ‘She's funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She’s more than just a cover story.’

Accompanying the heartfelt caption was a sweet picture of Meghan serving as maid of honour at Lindsay’s wedding and throwback picture of the two at graduation.

Jill Smoller

2019 US Open Tennis Tournament- Day Thirteen. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex with publicist Jill Smoller and Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams as she arrives at the team box to watch Serena Williams of the United States in action against Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the Women's Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7th, 2019 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Publicist and agent Jill Smoller likely met Meghan through her friendship with Serena Williams or vice versa since the American sports agent counts the tennis player as one of her clients.

Abigail Spencer

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Actors Abigail Spencer, Jordana Brewster, Meghan Markle and Sarah Hyland attend ELLE's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner Presented by Hearts on Fire Diamonds and Olay at Sunset Tower on January 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)

Meghan and her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer seemingly have a lot in common – including a birthday – with Abigail once telling People Magazine, ‘She has incredible taste, she has really influenced my fashion and taste. We have a lot of similarities in what we like.’

The pair actually became friends before starring on the legal drama together with Abigail even contributing to Meghan’s blog The Tig on multiple occasions.

Abigail regularly defends and supports her BFF on social media and recently shared a post to congratulate Meghan on her release of Archetypes saying, ‘It’s such an honour to witness my dear friend’s heart song & vision come to fruition. Continuing to break barriers & pave the way for all women everywhere.’

Vicky Tsai

The founder of Japanese skincare brand Tatcha, Vicky Tsai has a lot of famous friends including Meghan Markle.

Dhru Purohit

Dhru Purohit is a motivational speaker and entrepreneur who explores the inner workings of the brain and body and previously contributed to The Tig, sharing tips on living well.

Silver Tree

The Suits producer is another friend who jumped to Meghan’s defence when the Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying. Taking to Instagram with some sweet natural shots of Meghan, Silver Tree wrote, ‘This is Meg. A real person - not a cover story. She is one of my very nearest and dearest. Like all her friends I love her madly.

‘She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids' life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers... ‘The friend who stocks her house full of all your very favourite things when you visit and pretends she already had them - just because she wants the moment to be about you not her. It’s always that way with her friends - us before her.’

Chantelle Humphrey

Meghan’s former PA, Chantelle Humphrey, spoke in the Netflix documentary of Meghan’s life before she met Harry saying, ‘She had so much freedom, she had such a beautiful life before everything exploded,’

Daniel Martin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: "Make-Up Artist" Honoree Daniel Martin speaks onstage at the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for InStyle )

The celebrity make-up artist was the one behind Meghan’s natural wedding make-up look and was previously a regular beauty columnist on The Tig.

Daniel Martin has been a close friend of Meghan’s for years and was in attendance at her bridal shower back in March 2018. He often posts sweet tributes to his close friend on Instagram including recently when they won the Ripple of Hope award earlier this week.

In his post he wrote, ‘Couldn’t be more proud of you friends! Back together to honor their commitments to racial and social justices around the world and advocacy for mental health awareness.’

Susan Williger

Susan met Meghan in 7th grade at Immaculate Heart High School and tells of Meghan's love for the theatre in the documentary.