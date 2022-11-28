Celebs Go Dating Starts Tonight: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

We’ve got a new series of Love Is Blind out at the moment, Winter Love Island is set to return in January and now, Celebs Go Dating is officially back. Consider our nights booked up for the foreseeable!

So, cancel any dates that you may have had booked in, because now you can live vicariously through this year’s batch of celebrities on Celebs Go Dating and experience all the second-hand embarrassment from the comfort of your living room.

From a familiar face returning to the agency for the third time to a singleton who’s never been in a relationship, this year’s celebrity line-up is one of the show’s best. Now all we need is a wisecracking comedian who’s up for doing some voiceover work and we’re away… Can anyone think of one?

When is Celebs Go Dating on?

Tonight and every week-night for a month.

Where can I watch Celebs Go Dating?

Tune into E4 at 10pm and if you miss an episode, catch up on All4.

How long is Celebs Go Dating on for?

A whole month!

Who’s on Celebs Go Dating this year?

This year’s line-up has A LOT of familiar faces.

First up, the gorgeous Laura Anderson – who recently split from boyfriend Dane Bowers – is looking for love alongside her fellow Love Islander, Liam Reardon. Liam is no longer with girlfriend Millie Court, who he won the show with in 2021, but he won’t be in the first few episodes of Celebs Go Dating instead appearing slightly later on.

Hollyoaks legend Gary Lucy – known for his role as Luke Morgan – will be trying to claim back his former lothario persona after splitting from his wife of four years, Natasha Gray. However, also competing for the title will be TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, who’s returning to the show and hoping that the third time’s the charm.

Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw is another blonde bombshell hoping to find love at the hands of the experts, as is Cecilie Fjellhoy who shot to fame after her romance with the Tinder Swindler featured in a documentary on Netflix.

Seemingly the show’s first out and proud virgin, you may recognise Navid Sole from The Apprentice but he’s now looking for a life partner rather than a business one.

And last, but certainly not least, iconic 80s singer Sinitta – who has A list boyfriends like Brad Pitt and Simon Cowell to her name – is hoping to find love at the age of 59.

Who are the experts on Celebs Go Dating?

Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson will be returning to the show alongside Tom Read Wilson who was recently promoted to client co-ordinator.

Who narrates Celebs Go Dating?