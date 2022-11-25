Ella May Ding: ‘I Did Feel Off Watching Back Ruby’s Conversation With Miles’

Made In Chelsea newbie Ella May Ding made waves in her first series on the show, flying from Australia to meet up with Chelsea playboy Miles Nazaire. After meeting on social media (following Ella’s dramatic stint on Married At First Sight) the pair seemed to be perfect for each other.

That was, until the chaos of dating in on reality TV – and meddling friends – brought their budding relationship to a halt. How does Ella feel now as she watches her life play out again on television? We caught up with the reality TV darling to find out, and she doesn’t hold back…

How was your experience on Made In Chelsea overall?

Interesting question, I struggle to find the right words for an overall experience as it had such highs and lows. It was just different, an intense and emotional rollercoaster! I went into the experience not knowing a lot about the show and cast members, and also not knowing how this style of show is made. Also going into an experience with some kind of hope with Miles which then lead to very unexpected turns.

How has it been watching the show back?

It’s been odd, the anxiety leading up to things airing is hard to understand if you haven’t been through it. When I got home from my Bali trip recently, I watched the series that I feature on and learnt a lot I didn’t know about. Like Miles and Issy, how it was more intense than he made out, and also that he dated Inga. There were things unfolding in front of me that I had no idea about which makes sense now why things went the way they did.

Did you learn anything new watching it that you wish you’d known before?

Yes, I did learn that Miles was a little more of a free man than I thought before going to London and meeting him. I didn’t realise he was putting as much investment to Issy, so now I can understand why she got so upset and confused. But I chose to go into this experience not knowing a lot or making any judgments, I wanted to make my own and give him the opportunity to show himself because I know TV can also be misunderstood.

What was the hardest moment to watch back?

I think the hardest scene was where Ollie told me about the text with Yasmin, I remember feeling so alone and homesick at the time because Miles and I had already ended things, so I had spent the last couple days feeling emotional and anxious to just get out of London. Watching that back just reminded me how I was feeling at the time, so unsupported or wanted by the one I was around.

A lot of our readers really loved how you handled yourself on the show, how have you found the public reaction?

I wasn’t expecting the public to react this way, I was concerned I may look naive and stupid for putting myself through such an intense ride to meet a guy, but it’s been super positive. I hope other women can find more of a voice to stand up for themselves when they know they deserved better.

Some also think that Ruby intentionally meddled in your relationship with Miles, how did you feel watching her conversations with him?

Watching that scene back I did feel a bit off about it. I did spend time with ruby off camera and I think she is great. In that scene I felt it may have been produced to show a different side of Ruby. I think Miles should make his own decisions and not let others get in his head though, and maybe this was the story line.

And are you still friends with Emily? Her standing up for you on Monday night got a lot of love!

I adore Emily, she was there for me in the hardest of times checking in and making sure I was okay after the night club scene with Ollie and Gareth. She is a smart woman; I feel me and her were a lot alike!

Where do you stand with Miles now?

Miles and I are amicable of course, that’s just how I roll. We have checked in since filming and said some words to settle the storm. I understand he may have chosen his role in the show over a real connection, and it’s a shame I got potentially used for storyline rather real feelings. We don’t talk as we don’t have any reason to now, but if we were to ever cross paths it would be fine

What was your favourite moment from filming overall?

I loved seeing how this style of show was produced and filmed, it was so different to Married At First Sight. This Is like a movie with the editing on filters, the sets, and the extras! It honestly felt more like a movie set then reality TV set. But also, I love meeting the casts of shows like this, seeing how they operate on camera and then in the real world.

Do you have any regrets?

I have no regrets at all, I wore my heart on my sleeve and took a leap of faith and risk to meet someone which I will never stop doing! These experiences don’t define who I am as a person but help me grow and gain more resilience, and hopefully one day lead me to the man of my dreams.

How would you compare your MIC experience with MAFS?

MAFS was as real as it got, no re-taking lines or re-doing scenes. They were totally different experiences and emotions; I can’t compare them at all! But I can say I preferred the MAFS way of TV production.

And what are you up to now, can readers expect to see you on our televisions again soon?

I would love to be on tele again! But I think I’ll give love a break. I enjoy being a part of creating entertainment and hopefully people can learn from how I deal with things and use it in their life. I would love to do I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! I think that would be incredibly character building and super challenging.