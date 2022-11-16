The Crown: Who Is Mohamed Al-Fayed And Where Is He Now?

Mohamed Al-Fayed is a prominent Egyptian businessman whose residence and business ventures have been UK-based since the late 60s. He previously owned luxury department store Harrods and London football team Fulham, and still has the Hôtel Ritz Paris to his name. His son Dodi Fayed was in a relationship with the late Princess Diana when their car fatally crashed and caused their deaths in 1997. In The Crown season five, Salim Dau takes on the role of the 93-year-old tycoon, whose life we have taken a look back on here.

When was Mohamed Al-Fayed born?

Mohamed's birth year has been widely disputed, but the Department of Trade found it to be 1929. He was born in Alexandria, Egypt, and is thought to have been the eldest son of a primary school teacher.

Who is Mohamed Al-Fayed married to and who are his children?

Mohamed was married to Saudi Arabian author Samira Khashoggi from 1954 until 1956, and they had one son, Dodi. He wed Finnish model and socialite Heini Wathén almost three decades after his divorce in 1985, and the couple share four children: Jasmine, Karim, Camilla and Omar.

What has Mohamed Al-Fayed done in his career?

In November 2022, Mohamed's wealth was estimated to be around $1.9billion (£1.6billion), which he began to amass after founding a shipping company with his brothers in Egypt, whose headquarters were later moved to Italy. In the mid-60s, he built up a relationship with Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, who reportedly introduced him to British construction and property development companies. The magnate proceeded to buy the Ritz hotel in Paris in 1979, obtain House of Fraser (which then owned Harrods) with his brothers in 1985, and purchase Fulham Football Club in 1997.

How did Mohamed Al-Fayed meet Princess Diana?

Although in season five of The Crown, he is seen meeting Diana at a polo match, it is not known exactly where Mohamed and Princess Diana first crossed paths but he is the matchmaker behind his son's ill-fated relationship with her in 1997. Mohamed and the late Princess of Wales had a good relationship, with the former director of public affairs at Harrods, Michael Cole, saying in 1995, 'Diana is so easygoing with Mohamed. Mohamed is not one of those who's overwhelmed by her. They spark off each other very well.'

In the summer of 1997, Mohamed invited Diana and her sons Prince William and Harry to holiday on his yacht in the south of France - which is where her romance with Dodi blossomed.

On 31 August, Dodi and Diana were killed in a car crash at the Pont de l'Alma underpass in Paris, aged 42 and 36 respectively.

In the wake of their deaths, Mohamed accused MI6 of killing the couple on the orders of Prince Philip, who he claimed would never allow a Muslim to marry into the Royal Family. Years of legal battles concluded in 2008 when Mohamed accepted the jury's verdict: that they were unlawfully killed by grossly negligent driving.

Diana and Mohamed ©Getty

Connection to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson

In the opening scenes of season five, episode three, of The Crown, Mohamed is fascinated when Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson visit Egypt. After purchasing The Ritz, he tells Dodi to dismiss a Black server (Sydney Johnson, played by Jude Akuwudike) but when he learns that he was in fact the Duke of Windsor's personal valet for 30 years, Mohamed hires him as his own valet. Sydney turns out to be an incredible asset to the businessman by teaching him the ways of the Royal Family.

Following Wallis' death in 1986, Mohamed took out a 50-year lease on the Duke and Duchess of Windsor’s French home, Le Bois, in Bois de Boulogne. He intended to turn it into an honorary museum for the former King (who passed in 1976) and his wife.

After completing a £10.4million restoration on the renamed Villa Windsor in 1990, Mohamed said, 'It’s like a mausoleum. It sometimes gives you the creeps—both of them having died here. But it’s still a happy place, a great fantasy which I love to live in.'

Where is Mohamed Al-Fayed now?