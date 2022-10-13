Anne Hathaway Continues To Give Andy Sachs A Run For Her Money In The Style Stakes

We haven't been this obsessed with Anne Hathaway's style since The Devil Wears Prada, but fast forward to October 2022, and the star is forging a fashion-forward path through the streets of New York City. Stepping out in not one not two, but three outfits in 24 hours this week, Hathaway went from a double denim suit to a sunshine yellow David Koma gown, all before tea time.
Since working with star stylist Erin Walsh - whose client list includes the likes of Jameela Jamil, Juno Temple and Ashley Park - Hathaway has had somewhat of a style renaissance. From Schiaparelli suits to sequinned Armani Privé, both seen earlier this year at Cannes Film Festival, to an embellished floor-length Maison Valentino show-stopping dress from the couture collection, Hathaway's style is something to behold - and we're here for it!
<meta charset="utf-8">SEE: Anne Hathaway's Best Style Moments
Glittering in Maison Valentino from the Couture autumn/winter '22 collection to attend the 60th New York Film Festival.
Making a serious case for double denim in this Nili Lotan indigo denim double-breasted suit.
For the second outfit of the day, Anne Hathaway opted for canary yellow David Koma to leave Bravo Studios in New York.
It's another Valentino moment, this time paired with Victoria Beckham's Watch Strap clutch bag, a favourite of the A-List.
In Armani Privé for her Cannes debut, Anne proved a sliver of stomach is now more than just appropriate on the red carpet, it's also seriously chic.
While in the South of France, Anne debuted a new footwear collab between Dr Barbara Sturm and Aquazzura - paired with a cardi from Self-Portrait and another handbag by Bulgari.
Hathaway put on a more casual display in a crochet bucket hat and Nili Lotan wide-leg jeans for an effortless look on Saturday.
She added an injection of colour stepping out in a floral metallic Schiaparelli two-piece.
For another Cannes appearance, she turned to Louis Vuitton for the tweed zip-front dress, paired with a Bulgari handbag.
The actress nodded to '60s glamour in her Gucci dress and voluminous half-up hairstyle at a Cannes photo call.
A lesson in how to nail airport style.
For the global premiere of WeCrashed, the star wowed in this cut-out extravaganza by David Koma.
This vibrant look is courtesy of Christopher John Rogers.
She accessorised this metallic gown, another Versace, with a mini bag from sustainable brand PIPATCHARA, which was decorated with the transgender flag.
Miranda Priestly would've been proud of this look from Giorgio Armani.
For an opening on Broadway, she wore an immensely chic jumpsuit and coat combo from Valentino.
At MoMA, Hathaway looked poised in Chanel (and yes, she is wearing the Chanel boots).
At 2020's Critics Choice Awards, Hathaway had a mega-watt moment in Atelier Versace.
