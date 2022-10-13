  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

Anne Hathaway Continues To Give Andy Sachs A Run For Her Money In The Style Stakes

One outfit a day just isn't enough.

Anne Hathaway Style
by Charlotte Pavitt |
Posted

We haven't been this obsessed with Anne Hathaway's style since The Devil Wears Prada, but fast forward to October 2022, and the star is forging a fashion-forward path through the streets of New York City. Stepping out in not one not two, but three outfits in 24 hours this week, Hathaway went from a double denim suit to a sunshine yellow David Koma gown, all before tea time.

Since working with star stylist Erin Walsh - whose client list includes the likes of Jameela Jamil, Juno Temple and Ashley Park - Hathaway has had somewhat of a style renaissance. From Schiaparelli suits to sequinned Armani Privé, both seen earlier this year at Cannes Film Festival, to an embellished floor-length Maison Valentino show-stopping dress from the couture collection, Hathaway's style is something to behold - and we're here for it!

Gallery

<meta charset="utf-8">SEE: Anne Hathaway's Best Style Moments

anne hathaway style
1 of 18
CREDIT: Getty

Glittering in Maison Valentino from the Couture autumn/winter '22 collection to attend the 60th New York Film Festival.

anne hathaway style
2 of 18
CREDIT: Getty

Making a serious case for double denim in this Nili Lotan indigo denim double-breasted suit.

Anne Hathaway Style
3 of 18
CREDIT: Getty

For the second outfit of the day, Anne Hathaway opted for canary yellow David Koma to leave Bravo Studios in New York.

Anne Hathaway Style
4 of 18
CREDIT: Getty

It's another Valentino moment, this time paired with Victoria Beckham's Watch Strap clutch bag, a favourite of the A-List.

anne hathaway style
5 of 18

In Armani Privé for her Cannes debut, Anne proved a sliver of stomach is now more than just appropriate on the red carpet, it's also seriously chic.

anne hathaway style
6 of 18

While in the South of France, Anne debuted a new footwear collab between Dr Barbara Sturm and Aquazzura - paired with a cardi from Self-Portrait and another handbag by Bulgari.

anne hathaway style
7 of 18

Hathaway put on a more casual display in a crochet bucket hat and Nili Lotan wide-leg jeans for an effortless look on Saturday.

anne hathaway style
8 of 18

She added an injection of colour stepping out in a floral metallic Schiaparelli two-piece.

anne hathaway style
9 of 18

For another Cannes appearance, she turned to Louis Vuitton for the tweed zip-front dress, paired with a Bulgari handbag.

anne hathaway style
10 of 18

The actress nodded to '60s glamour in her Gucci dress and voluminous half-up hairstyle at a Cannes photo call.

anne hathaway style
11 of 18

A lesson in how to nail airport style.

anne hathaway style
12 of 18

For the global premiere of WeCrashed, the star wowed in this cut-out extravaganza by David Koma.

anne hathaway style
13 of 18

This vibrant look is courtesy of Christopher John Rogers.

anne hathaway style
14 of 18

She accessorised this metallic gown, another Versace, with a mini bag from sustainable brand PIPATCHARA, which was decorated with the transgender flag.

anne hathaway style
15 of 18

Miranda Priestly would've been proud of this look from Giorgio Armani.

anne hathaway style
16 of 18

For an opening on Broadway, she wore an immensely chic jumpsuit and coat combo from Valentino.

anne hathaway style
17 of 18

At MoMA, Hathaway looked poised in Chanel (and yes, she is wearing the Chanel boots).

anne hathaway style
18 of 18

At 2020's Critics Choice Awards, Hathaway had a mega-watt moment in Atelier Versace.

READ MORE: Have You Been Pronouncing Anne Hathaway's Name Wrong This Whole Time?

READ MORE: And Just Like That, Kristen Davis Wears The Most Spectacular Outfit On Set

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us