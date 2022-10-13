Anne Hathaway Continues To Give Andy Sachs A Run For Her Money In The Style Stakes

We haven't been this obsessed with Anne Hathaway's style since The Devil Wears Prada, but fast forward to October 2022, and the star is forging a fashion-forward path through the streets of New York City. Stepping out in not one not two, but three outfits in 24 hours this week, Hathaway went from a double denim suit to a sunshine yellow David Koma gown, all before tea time.