Paul C Brunson Teases ‘Explosive’ Married At First Sight UK Series: ‘Wait Until You See The Dinner Parties.’

Married At First Sight UK is back on our screens next week and according to the relationship experts, this series is the most dramatic of them all. Relationship experts Paul C Brunson,Mel Schillingand Charlene Douglas will once again be returning to match a brand new host of brides and grooms.

Ahead of the upcoming series, Grazia sat down with Paul and Charlene to get some exclusive details on what to expect from this years 2023 cast. Paul reveals, 'This season is in one word - explosive. Wait until you see the dinner parties!' He continues, 'This cast is full of the strongest personalities we've ever had. They are also the most self confident and the most diverse.'

Charlene adds, 'I agree and I'd probably say this is the first year where I felt that the individuals really listened to the experts. Not saying they didn't before, but I think this time they really tried to step out of their comfort zone and do things a different way.' She adds: 'Some of them really could have easily given up at certain points because we really challenged them.'

Paul chimes in: 'It just proves how committed this cast were to this process. I've already seen some push back online with people saying "Oh, they are just here for fame."' He added: 'If we're being honest everybody wants status - we all do. But they also truly want self development - each and every one of them did.'

The viewers have also noticed that this year we are seeing more contestants in their 30s and 40s - which is a welcome change. But does this show in their ability to take criticism from the experts? Charlene agrees that it's important to have a range of people from all walks of life. Whilst Paul praises the diversity of the casting.

'I have not seen a show as inclusive as this show, especially with this particular cast,' he tells Grazia. 'I'm not just talking about the UK, I'm talking about in the world because I did television in the US for 10 years before I got here. We've never had a group of people this diverse, this inclusive, ever.' He continues: 'What's interesting is that the pushback by producers has always been, "Oh, we can't do it," but this cast just proves it can be done.'

There will also be some changes to the way the experts navigate chats this series. Speaking to The Sun previously, Paul confirmed that for the first time, all three experts will visit the couples' apartments to offer relationship advice throughout the show.

'You'll see in this series we make visits to their apartments, myself, Charlene and Mel,' Brunson told the publication. 'It has happened individually before - with that sex talk visit for Kwame and Kasialast year, but this will be the first series that you see all of us make independent visits to their apartments, and group visits to help them along.' He adds: 'I think it's really good because you get a chance to get to see us do what each of us is an expert in.'

Although, the chats aren't always straightforward. Often, the experts have difficult conversations and have to call out character flaws.

Pauls explains to Grazia: 'Ultimately, you want a psychological profile on everything. So, we know what has happened, or we know how you show up. We know if you are any member of the dark tetrad; so if you're a psychopath, sadist or if you're a narcissist - we know all of those things based on our testing.'

Charlene adds, 'We will call it out if we see certain behaviours that we think are toxic because we all have narcissistic traits. I think that there are times where it's important to point out, and what we hope is that the person that gets called out will listen and make the changes.' She continues: 'This year, they were a little bit more open to listening. Of course, there's a little bit of resistance, but as a result, you see the growth.'

Last year, the show faced criticism after Married at First Sight UK couple April Banbury and George Roberts hit headlines multiple times throughout the E4 show after three of his ex-girlfriends complained to police about his alleged ‘controlling’ and 'coercive' behaviour. April later revealed that she needed therapy after the show. When quizzed about how the vetting process has improved since last year, the experts stood by Channel 4's thorough casting process.

Paul explains: 'The casting process on this show is more thorough than any project I had ever been on. I think it's the safest way for someone to meet a potential partner versus dating apps of speed-dating.'

Grazia also quizzes the experts on whether they would be open to accepting throuples or exploring the idea of polyamorous relationships in the 2024 series of the show. Viewers of fellow E4 show Made In Chelsea, will know that the reality show was the first in history to explore a throuple relationship between cast members. Paul and Charlene are instantly open to the idea. 'Yeah, I would. I would love to see that,' Charlene reveals.' I think that we've become more and more diverse and we're showing more representation of society as we know it. It has become a thing - a lot more more people are into polyamorous relationships.'

After eight years in total on screen, what keeps Married At First Sight UK so popular with viewers? Paul replies: 'I feel like this show is therapy for the UK - I truly do. So, it's not just about these contestants and their journey. It's about people watching it and their journey too.'