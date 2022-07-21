Binky Felstead Reveals Every Stage Of Her Pre-Wedding Beauty Prep

If you're one of Binky Felstead's 1.4 million Instagram followers you will be well aware that the Made In Chelsea star is mere hours away from her wedding. Though Binky officially tied the knot with her then fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton back in December, the main event is taking place in the north east of Corfu this week, an affair that has been precision planned by leading London-based event production and creative design agency Moriarty.

Both Binky and Max have been busy documenting their Corfu stay on social media in the lead-up to their wedding, where they have been joined by Made In Chelsea alumni Rosie Fortescue, Millie Mackintosh, Hugo Taylor and enduring cast member Ollie Locke.

Before Binky jetted to her sun-soaked Ionian wedding location, she spoke exclusively to Grazia and revealed the extent of her bridal preparations, from the one treatment she prioritised months earlier, to the fake tan she'll be wearing on the day and more.

On Her Wedding Day Beauty Look

'I don't tend to wear lots of make-up during the day, so I want to keep my wedding make-up quite natural-looking, glossy and bronzed. I love a fake tan too, I either have a spray tan or I do my own fake tan once a week - I like Sienna X, I use the mist and the mousse. Hair-wise I want to keep things quite boho and messy. I don't want to stray too far outside my comfort zone.'

'I think it's important that you still look like you on your big day, you shouldn't feel like you have to do anything drastic, you should just enhance what you've got.'

On Her Bridal Beauty Preparations

'I made it a priority to finally pay some attention to my teeth in the lead-up to the wedding. I had loads of orthodontic work done when I was younger, but there had been some movement since, so I wanted to sit down with an expert and get their opinion. I headed to Thayer Street Dental Care, part of Bupa Dental Care. I sat down with my orthodontist, Dr Jigar Patel. We discussed whitening, and I've always wanted to get a little bit of bonding done to even out some of the jagged edges of a few of my teeth. During the appointment I had a scan done of my teeth, and I was able to see what sort of results I'd likely see with Invisalign. I don't want a Hollywood-perfect smile for the wedding, I just want my teeth to be that bit more aligned. I had those horrible train track braces back in the day and have years of experience with those elastics and the painful retainers you get afterwards, I had the works, so Invisalign was a real revelation for me. It's painless, easy and invisible. I really wish this had been an option when I was at school. Getting Invisalign was a huge thing for me, I wanted to feel confident about my smile. I've had Invisalign for 12 weeks already and already I'm noticing in pictures that my smile is wider.'

'With loads of people staring at you on the big day there's always that pressure on you to look your best, but you also want to do it for you, so that you can feel confident in your own skin.'

'Aside from Invisalign I'll be booking in for a spray tan, a wax, a manicure and an eyelash perm. Skin-wise I love HydraFacials, so I'll be factoring those in but nothing invasive. My M.O is hydrating and plumping as I'm prone to dry skin. I use Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream, £49 for 30ml, to keep it moisturised daily - I love that stuff.'

On Her Wedding Advice For Soon-To-Be Brides

'Plan to go away straight after your wedding. We didn't when it came to our civil ceremony last year and even though it was a very small family affair, we got serious post-wedding blues. Even if you've scheduled your honeymoon in for later that year, book in a weekend away for after your wedding. Max and I are going away to the South of France for a little while, and eventually we'll organise the main honeymoon, we haven't got round to that yet.'

On Keeping Young Children Entertained At Weddings

'India is so excited. She's been to the venue with is before a few times on holiday, and she's excited to go back and be there with her favourite cousins, dancing, she wants to get the pretty dress and be a flower girl again, she was an epic flower girl at the first wedding. Wolfie is now walking, so it would be very sweet for him to walk down the aisle too. They'll both be playing with their cousins quite a lot, but we're going to have a couple of nannies at the wedding overseeing everything and making sure they have things to play with. It's an afternoon-to-evening wedding, so they'll be in bed for most of the nighttime celebrations.'

On Planning The Wedding

'Our amazing wedding planners are a company called Moriarty. The owner is actually a friend of mine from back in the day, weirdly I met her the same night that I met Max, at Soho Farmhouse. She's basically taken us both under her wing in terms of wedding planning, I've definitely taken her lead on a lot of things, she's the pro after all. I've never really had a clear idea of my perfect wedding, so being able to lean on Moriarty's expertise and brainstorm ideas has been incredible.'