Meet The Cast Of Love Is Blind Season Five

If the thought of Love Is Blind UK coming to our screens in the near future has you desperate for some more love, your next fix of romance is coming right up. Love Is Blind is back for season five - and there's a whole new host of hot Houston singletons who are looking for the one.

Over the years, Love Is Blind has brought plenty of drama to TV screens across the world – incuding the ever-so-controversial Bartise Bowden and the heartbreak of Raven and SK. Now, Netflix have revealed the cast of the upcoming season...

The show sees singletons mingle, date, and get engaged, all through the pods – where they can get to know each other without laying eyes on their partners. The new couples will then move in together and plan their wedding, figuring out whether their physical connection matches up to the emotional bond formed in the pods.

Where is Love is Blind filmed?

Season five is taking place in Houston, Texas, with a host of new singles ready to find true love. And honestly, we’ve got high hopes (after all, Season four currently holds the record for the most successful weddings, with three couples tying the knot!)

When does Love is Blind start?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to host the 10-episode season, which has been described as “the most shocking yet.” The first four episodes will drop September 22nd on Netflix, followed by new episodes every Friday up until the October 13th finale.

Want to know who the cast of Love Is Blind season five is? Let’s see what we’re working with.