Meet The Cast Of Love Is Blind Season Five

If the thought of Love Is Blind UK coming to our screens in the near future has you desperate for some more love, your next fix of romance is coming right up. Love Is Blind is back for season five - and there's a whole new host of hot Houston singletons who are looking for the one.
Over the years, Love Is Blind has brought plenty of drama to TV screens across the world – incuding the ever-so-controversial Bartise Bowden and the heartbreak of Raven and SK. Now, Netflix have revealed the cast of the upcoming season...
The show sees singletons mingle, date, and get engaged, all through the pods – where they can get to know each other without laying eyes on their partners. The new couples will then move in together and plan their wedding, figuring out whether their physical connection matches up to the emotional bond formed in the pods.
Where is Love is Blind filmed?
Season five is taking place in Houston, Texas, with a host of new singles ready to find true love. And honestly, we’ve got high hopes (after all, Season four currently holds the record for the most successful weddings, with three couples tying the knot!)
When does Love is Blind start?
Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to host the 10-episode season, which has been described as “the most shocking yet.” The first four episodes will drop September 22nd on Netflix, followed by new episodes every Friday up until the October 13th finale.
Want to know who the cast of Love Is Blind season five is? Let’s see what we’re working with.
Who are the cast of Love Is Blind Season Five?
Aaliyah
Age: 29
Occupation: ICU travel nurse/songwriter
Instagram: @aalove4
Why are you single?
'My parents would say, "You need to sit your ass down somewhere so you can actually fall in love with somebody!"'
Carter
Age: 30
Occupation: Construction
What are you not willing to sacrifice for love?
'I'm not willing to sacrifice my weekends. I go fishing with the boys, you're welcome to join us.'
Chris
Age: 28
Occupation: Project manager for commercial and retail development
Instagram: @chrisfoxxy
What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'My diet is really bad. I'm not a picky eater, I just eat fast food a lot.'
Connor
Age: 31
Occupation: Geoscientist
What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I'm directionally challenged, which is ironic because I'm a Geologist. We're supposed to be good with directions.'
Efrain
Age: 27
Occupation: Software sales
What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I think I'm always right. A majority of the time, I usually am.'
Enoch
Age: 27
Occupation: Financial advisor
What are you looking for in a partner?
'I'm looking for a partner who brings me peace, who helps mellow me out, and allows me to be comfortable.'
Erica
Age: 27
Occupation: Marketing manager
What are you not willing to sacrifice for love?
'If you don't like to go to brunch and get bottomless mimosas, it's not going to work.'
Ernesto
Age: 32
Occupation: Supply chain manager, oil and gas
What are you looking for in a partner?
'A definite soulmate. Just finding the one'
Estefania
Age: 30
Occupation: Teacher/dancer
What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'That's a hard one, because I'm pretty perfect. No, I'm kidding!'
Izzy
Age: 31
Occupation: Sales
**What are you not willing to sacrifice for love?
**'I don't think I'd ever want to have to sacrifice eating my own full-ass pizza. I'll share, I'll give you a bite, but I want my whole pizza to myself.'
Jared (JP)
Age: 32
Occupation: Firefighter
Instagram: @instalessjared
What are you looking for in a partner?
'Someone who's fun loving, caring, nice and kind.'
Jarred
Age: 34
Occupation: University director
What are you looking for in a partner?
'I'm looking for someone who's adventurous, someone who's going to be able to go hike up a mountain with me.'
Johnie
Age: 32
Occupation: Laywer
Instagram: @Johniemaraist
TikTok: @Johniemaraist
What are you looking for in a partner?
'Someone who's both responsible and intelligent, but also someone who has a sense of humour.'
Josh
Age: 32
Occupation: Sales rep
Why are you still single?
'I tend to pick people that don't fit me, and try to mould myself into a person for them.'
Justice
Age: 28
Occupation: Personal trainer
What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'Sometimes I can be a bit low in emotional intelligence, so I really have to stop and think about it. Like, am I reading the situation correctly.'
Linda
Age: 32
Occupation: Talent acquisition recruiter
What are you looking for in a partner?
'Someone who will treat me like the queen that I deserve to be treated like - because he's going to get that same thing back from me!'
Lydia
Age: 32
Occupation: Geologist
Instagram: @lavg
TikTok: @lydiaarleen
What are you not willing to sacrifice for love?
'If you lie to me, you're done. That's the one thing that annoys me the most, when people are not truthful.'
Maris
Age: 30
Occupation: HR specialist
Why are you still single?
'I'm still single because I have a mouth on me, and I don't apologise about it.'
Mayra
Age: 25
Occupation: Minister
What are you looking for in a partner?
'Someone who will be able to support just who I am, as well as be an encouragement.'
Milton
Age: 25
Occupation: Petroleum engineer
Instagram: @jamesmiltonj4
What are you looking for in a partner?
'I'm definitely looking for someone that's goal oriented, in either a career or a passion they have.'
Miriam
Age: 32
Occupation: Scientist
What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I take forever to get ready. This morning took like four hours!'
Paige
Age: 32
Occupation: Stylist
Why are you still single?
'I have great taste, I just haven't found the right person yet... A lie.'
Renee
Age: 32
Occupation: Veterinarian
Why are you still single?
'Either I can date the mailman, or the pool guy. I've got to get out of the house.'
Robert
Age: 30
Occupation: Special education teacher
What are you not willing to sacrifice for love?
'One thing I wouldn't be able to sacrifice is my alone time.'
Shondra
Age: 32
Occupation: Flight attendant
What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I use my hands when I talk to express myself.'
Stacy
Age: 34
Occupation: Director of operations
Instagram: @stacyrenae926
What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I don't know if this would get on their nerves, but I burp a lot. Like, truck driver belch.'
Taylor
Age: 26
Occupation: Teacher
Instagram: @taylormrue
What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I go number two with the hair dryer on. That's so weird, I know.'
Uche
Age: 34
Occupation: Lawyer/entrepreneur
Instagram: @imabovethelaw
What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I'm very blunt. My mouth has no filter.'