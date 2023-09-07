  1. Home|
Meet The Cast Of Love Is Blind Season Five

They've got their sights set on love in the pods

Love is blind
by Charlotte Roberts
If the thought of Love Is Blind UK coming to our screens in the near future has you desperate for some more love, your next fix of romance is coming right up. Love Is Blind is back for season five - and there's a whole new host of hot Houston singletons who are looking for the one.

Over the years, Love Is Blind has brought plenty of drama to TV screens across the world – incuding the ever-so-controversial Bartise Bowden and the heartbreak of Raven and SK. Now, Netflix have revealed the cast of the upcoming season...

The show sees singletons mingle, date, and get engaged, all through the pods – where they can get to know each other without laying eyes on their partners. The new couples will then move in together and plan their wedding, figuring out whether their physical connection matches up to the emotional bond formed in the pods.

Where is Love is Blind filmed?

Season five is taking place in Houston, Texas, with a host of new singles ready to find true love. And honestly, we’ve got high hopes (after all, Season four currently holds the record for the most successful weddings, with three couples tying the knot!)

When does Love is Blind start?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to host the 10-episode season, which has been described as “the most shocking yet.” The first four episodes will drop September 22nd on Netflix, followed by new episodes every Friday up until the October 13th finale.

Want to know who the cast of Love Is Blind season five is? Let’s see what we’re working with.

Who are the cast of Love Is Blind Season Five?

Aaliyah1 of 28
Aaliyah

Aaliyah

Age: 29
Occupation: ICU travel nurse/songwriter
Instagram: @aalove4

Why are you single?
'My parents would say, "You need to sit your ass down somewhere so you can actually fall in love with somebody!"'

Carter2 of 28
Carter

Carter

Age: 30
Occupation: Construction

What are you not willing to sacrifice for love?
'I'm not willing to sacrifice my weekends. I go fishing with the boys, you're welcome to join us.'

Chris3 of 28
Chris

Chris

Age: 28
Occupation: Project manager for commercial and retail development
Instagram: @chrisfoxxy

What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'My diet is really bad. I'm not a picky eater, I just eat fast food a lot.'

Connor4 of 28
Connor

Connor

Age: 31
Occupation: Geoscientist

What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I'm directionally challenged, which is ironic because I'm a Geologist. We're supposed to be good with directions.'

Efrain5 of 28
Efrain

Efrain

Age: 27
Occupation: Software sales

What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I think I'm always right. A majority of the time, I usually am.'

Enoch6 of 28
Enoch

Enoch

Age: 27
Occupation: Financial advisor

What are you looking for in a partner?
'I'm looking for a partner who brings me peace, who helps mellow me out, and allows me to be comfortable.'

Erica7 of 28
Erica

Erica

Age: 27
Occupation: Marketing manager

What are you not willing to sacrifice for love?
'If you don't like to go to brunch and get bottomless mimosas, it's not going to work.'

Ernesto8 of 28
Ernesto

Ernesto

Age: 32
Occupation: Supply chain manager, oil and gas

What are you looking for in a partner?
'A definite soulmate. Just finding the one'

Estefania9 of 28
Estefania

Estefania

Age: 30
Occupation: Teacher/dancer

What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'That's a hard one, because I'm pretty perfect. No, I'm kidding!'

Izzy10 of 28
Izzy

Izzy

Age: 31
Occupation: Sales

**What are you not willing to sacrifice for love?
**'I don't think I'd ever want to have to sacrifice eating my own full-ass pizza. I'll share, I'll give you a bite, but I want my whole pizza to myself.'

JP11 of 28
Jared (JP)

Jared (JP)

Age: 32
Occupation: Firefighter
Instagram: @instalessjared

What are you looking for in a partner?
'Someone who's fun loving, caring, nice and kind.'

Jarred12 of 28
Jarred

Jarred

Age: 34
Occupation: University director

What are you looking for in a partner?
'I'm looking for someone who's adventurous, someone who's going to be able to go hike up a mountain with me.'

Johnie13 of 28
Johnie

Johnie

Age: 32
Occupation: Laywer
Instagram: @Johniemaraist
TikTok: @Johniemaraist

What are you looking for in a partner?
'Someone who's both responsible and intelligent, but also someone who has a sense of humour.'

Josh14 of 28
Josh

Josh

Age: 32
Occupation: Sales rep

Why are you still single?
'I tend to pick people that don't fit me, and try to mould myself into a person for them.'

Justice15 of 28
Justice

Justice

Age: 28
Occupation: Personal trainer

What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'Sometimes I can be a bit low in emotional intelligence, so I really have to stop and think about it. Like, am I reading the situation correctly.'

Linda16 of 28
Linda

Linda

Age: 32
Occupation: Talent acquisition recruiter

What are you looking for in a partner?
'Someone who will treat me like the queen that I deserve to be treated like - because he's going to get that same thing back from me!'

Lydia17 of 28
Lydia

Lydia

Age: 32
Occupation: Geologist
Instagram: @lavg
TikTok: @lydiaarleen

What are you not willing to sacrifice for love?
'If you lie to me, you're done. That's the one thing that annoys me the most, when people are not truthful.'

Maris18 of 28
Maris

Maris

Age: 30
Occupation: HR specialist

Why are you still single?
'I'm still single because I have a mouth on me, and I don't apologise about it.'

Mayra19 of 28
Mayra

Mayra

Age: 25
Occupation: Minister

What are you looking for in a partner?
'Someone who will be able to support just who I am, as well as be an encouragement.'

Milton20 of 28
Milton

Milton

Age: 25
Occupation: Petroleum engineer
Instagram: @jamesmiltonj4

What are you looking for in a partner?
'I'm definitely looking for someone that's goal oriented, in either a career or a passion they have.'

Miriam21 of 28
Miriam

Miriam

Age: 32
Occupation: Scientist

What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I take forever to get ready. This morning took like four hours!'

Paige22 of 28
Paige

Paige

Age: 32
Occupation: Stylist

Why are you still single?
'I have great taste, I just haven't found the right person yet... A lie.'

Renee23 of 28
Renee

Renee

Age: 32
Occupation: Veterinarian

Why are you still single?
'Either I can date the mailman, or the pool guy. I've got to get out of the house.'

Robert24 of 28
Robert

Robert

Age: 30
Occupation: Special education teacher

What are you not willing to sacrifice for love?
'One thing I wouldn't be able to sacrifice is my alone time.'

Shondra25 of 28
Shondra

Shondra

Age: 32
Occupation: Flight attendant

What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I use my hands when I talk to express myself.'

Stacy26 of 28
Stacy

Stacy

Age: 34
Occupation: Director of operations
Instagram: @stacyrenae926

What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I don't know if this would get on their nerves, but I burp a lot. Like, truck driver belch.'

Taylor27 of 28
Taylor

Taylor

Age: 26
Occupation: Teacher
Instagram: @taylormrue

What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I go number two with the hair dryer on. That's so weird, I know.'

Uche28 of 28
Uche

Uche

Age: 34
Occupation: Lawyer/entrepreneur
Instagram: @imabovethelaw

What's one thing that could annoy your partner?
'I'm very blunt. My mouth has no filter.'

