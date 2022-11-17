Love Is Blind: Did SK Cheat On Raven?

Love Is Blind season three might be over but the drama never stops. On TikTok fans of the show are speculating about rumours of a cheating scandal, with the couple everyone least expected: SK and Raven.

The rumours began after a TikTok user shared a popular video format saying, 'Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you actually see he’s on the show ‘Love is Blind’ and that he met you after the show was filmed but is still with the same girl right now.'

The same user shared videos including several messages she claimed SK had sent to her. The messages were quickly analysed by fans, with plenty pointing out that if true, he also mentioned vacations that he was on with Raven at the same time. The videos have now been deleted by the user, but has the damage already be done?

I know what you're thinking, they were so happy and in love at the reunion. During the reunion episode Raven explained, 'We’ve never been on this level in any other relationship. Nothing is perfect but we’ve grown so much from this experiment, first of all, from what we went through and from being apart. It makes it so much better when we’re together.'

SK added, 'We’re taking things like [ a ] day at a time, you know just working our way through things and I’m excited about the future.' However, do these rumours spell trouble in paradise?

After the cheating claims were revealed, Raven took to TikTok and made some (now deleted) videos - making light of the situation, whilst taking jabs at SK. She said in one video, 'That's what I get for screaming my man, my man, my man too loud - next.'

Fans are also trying to work out the possible timeline of events. The videos and message were said to have been sent in April, but we are none the wiser about when they officially got back together after the show. So, these dates and flirty messages could have happened during the time they broke up.