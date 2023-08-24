Love Is Blind UK Is Coming – And An Iconic British Couple Are Rumored To Be Hosting

Okay, reality TV fans assemble! Another classic US Netflix dating show is heading to the UK and we are so excited. Netflix's Love Is Blindis officially launching in the UK! We have always wondered what a British version of the show would look like and now our prayers have been answered with Love Is Blind UK.

Who will be hosting Love Is Blind UK?

It’s rumoured that one of the nation's most beloved couples will be fronting Love is Blind UK.Emma Willis and Matt Willis will reportedly take the helm! It's been more than a decade since the former Big Brotherpresenter and the Busted musician have fronted a TV programme together. But what better way to break that streak than to try and help hopeful singletons find love?

CREDIT: Getty

According to a source at The Sun, ‘Emma and Matt caught the attention of show bosses following Matt's documentary about his addiction battle - this was later boosted by Emma's Cooking With The Stars.' The source added,' They were perfect for Love Is Blind UK, but still had competition from famous couples, including Marvin and Rochelle Humes.’

Well, this is currently all speculation but we're hoping it's true!

What is Love Is Blind UK about?

It appears the UK version will follow the same format we all know and love from Love Is Blind US. According to Netflix 'Love Is Blind: UK will see singles talk to a host of potential love interests without the distractions from the outside world, with the hope of building a meaningful connection.'

'Once cupid’s work is done, they will propose to their chosen partner and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their much-awaited wedding day arrives, will they discover that love is indeed blind? Or will the realities of everyday life and external factors have sabotaged them?'

The streaming giant released the surprising news about the launch of the British show in February. They wrote in a statement, 'Netflix is in production on an adaptation of hit series Love Is Blind, where singletons in the UK who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, will sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating.'

We have so many theories. After the pods, and everyone's proposed - instead of Mexico, where would you have them going on their honeymoon - the Isle of Wight? The Scottish highlands? A UK version of this chaotic show is almost too good to be true. As long as we don't get another version ofBartise Bowden - we're good!

Can you apply for Love Is Blind UK_?_

Absolutely. Love Is Blind UK applications are now open. So, if you're struggling to find the one look no further. Filming starts later this year and applicants must be over the age of 18. To apply for this series of Love is Blind, click here.

When will Love Is Blind UK air?