Love Is Blind Season 4: Where Are The Couples Now?

Gallery Love Is Blind Season 4 Couples

CREDIT: Netflix

Paul said no to Micah at the altarand it took Micah some time to get over Paul's rejection. She told Entertainment Weekly, 'After the wedding, there was so much hurt. I think I harbored some resentment. Whether that was misplaced or not, I still felt it. I felt really angry and sad. That was a really rocky point to start from in a relationship and without having a really good foundation, it's hard to make something last.'

However, all is not lost and the pair are still very much in contact. Paul told the publication that the last time he and Micah spoke was 'probably yesterday,' but they're not currently, officially together. He recently said, 'We're just kind of lightly chatting. We're trying to figure out to what degree can we be in each other's lives. And should we? We're kind of still trying to figure that out.'