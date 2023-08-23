Love Is Blind Season 4: Where Are The Couples Now?

Love Is Blindseason 4 shook up the dating series' familiar formula with fiancé-swapping, friendship drama and more than one breakup before four couples ultimately made it to the altar.
Thanks to Netflix, fans of the show are in for a treat as they'll finally get to learn what happened after the season 4 happily ever afters — with Love Is Blind: After The Altar!More than a year after their time in the pods, viewers will see where their season 4 favourites have ended up.
Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind: After The Altar?
Yes! Netflix have released a juicy trailer and you can watch it now. In the new trailer, tensions run high and animosity runs deep as the cast attempts to put old feuds to bed, and find out if their relationships have made it past the altar away from the pods.
As we head back to the altar, where are the season 4 couples now? We've done all the digging for you and we have all the details...
Love Is Blind Season 4 Couples
Paul and Micah: Not officially together
Paul said no to Micah at the altarand it took Micah some time to get over Paul's rejection. She told Entertainment Weekly, 'After the wedding, there was so much hurt. I think I harbored some resentment. Whether that was misplaced or not, I still felt it. I felt really angry and sad. That was a really rocky point to start from in a relationship and without having a really good foundation, it's hard to make something last.'
However, all is not lost and the pair are still very much in contact. Paul told the publication that the last time he and Micah spoke was 'probably yesterday,' but they're not currently, officially together. He recently said, 'We're just kind of lightly chatting. We're trying to figure out to what degree can we be in each other's lives. And should we? We're kind of still trying to figure that out.'
Kwame and Chelsea: Still married
Chelsea and Kwame’s relationship got off to somewhat of a rocky start, after Kwame expressed interest in Micah in the pods. When Micah chose Paul, Kwame circled back to Chelsea, and she agreed to marry him. Despite some insecurities surfacing in Mexico, Kwame and Chelsea made it back to Seattle together.
During the ill-fated live reunion,we found out that Chelsea and Kwame are still married, and that they’re living together in Seattle. Kwame also took the opportunity to apologise to Chelsea and her family for the drama he caused by flirting with Micah after his engagement.
Brett and Tiffany: Still married
Oh, the nation's favourite couple! This love story was one for the ages. Tiffany and Brett are still married and are loved up as ever on Instagram. Brett and Tiffany had an instant connection when they met in the pods after bonding over family and past relationships. After saying 'I Do' at the altar the pair are still going strong.
Bliss and Zac: Still married
It didn’t take Zack long to realise that he’d chosen the wrong person in the pods. After all, Zack and Bliss share the same favourite song, 'I Hope You Dance' by Lee Ann Womack. Plus, they both love owls.
In a first for Love Is Blind, Zack reconnected with Bliss in Seattle after splitting from Irina in Mexico. Although Bliss initially tried to play it cool, it became apparent that they both had feelings for one another. Despite telling Zack that he’d have to work hard to earn her trust, she accepted his proposal at the start of episode 8. After a tense cliff-hanger at the altar, the couple said 'I do.' The pair are still loved up and share cute snaps and videos together on Instagram.
Marshall and Jackie: Not together
After their dramatic breakup in episode 11, Marshall and Jackie haven't gotten back together. Are you surprised? 'Personally, I've moved on,' Marshall told Netflix 'When the breakup happened, that's the last time I spoke with Jackie.' We know Marshall was in a new public relationship shortly after the show, but all traces of his relationship seems to have been wiped off Instagram. Maybe the pair went their separate ways...
Jackie and Josh: Still together
In the most savage moment of the season, Jackie kissedco-star Josh straight after ending her engagement with Marshall. Social media erupted after the dramatic moment and all our hearts broke for Marshall. However, a year later it's clear Jackie and Josh are still together. One look at their Instagrams and it's clear that they are going strong. Whilst the world didn't agree with how they got together - will After The Altar change our minds?
When is Love Is Blind: After The Altar airing?
Love Is Blind: After The Altar airs on Netflix on 1 September 2023.