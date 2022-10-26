Made in Chelsea: We Can All Relate To Miles Saying He Feels Behind In Life

by Grazia |

We are now well into the new series of Made In Chelsea and it has already been an eventful series. While we love the drama of the show, there have also been some thought-provoking moments that we can all relate to. Miles Nazaire has been struggling emotionally on the show recently. He has always been the cheeky self-confessed ladies man but this series we are seeing a more vulnerable side to him, as he opens himself up to therapy and reveals that he is struggling with what he really wants out of life.

Miles expressed to friends Digby Edgly and Gareth Locke that he is grappling with the fact that all his friends are finding life partners, having children and starting to settle down. At 26-years-old, Miles is starting to feel the pressure and concludes that he is just behind in life. Miles’ worries are a fear many people have as they near the age of 30. I think everyone can see glimmers of themselves in some of the topics Miles is angsting over.

His mixed feelings about the direction of his life has also led to a lot of confusion in his budding romance with Issy Francis-Baum. In my opinion, his unresolved lingering feelings for his ex, Maeva D’Ascanio also plays a part. He is watching someone he used to love thriving romantically and that has to be hard as they are in the same social circle. Maeva is engaged to James Taylor and is currently pregnant with her first child.

I think Miles first issue is the fact that he is starting to compare himself to others. It's an easy habit to fall into but it isn't healthy. Comparison really is the thief of joy and you never know what is happening behind closed doors in other people's lives. On the outside it may all look perfect and rosy - but there might be more complications than meet the eye.

Societal pressures can play into this fear about ageing and not reaching a certain level of success - and it is easy to internalise this. The way to perhaps balance this out is to switch from thinking about the overwhelming thoughts of life long-term to how you're feel day to day. How happy and content do you feel each day? How is your focus on personal growth and learning? Thinking short term can often feel a bit more manageable than allowing the thought of the future to engulf you.