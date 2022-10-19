Made In Chelsea: Is It Time For Maeva To Let Go Of Miles?

We will always have a special place in our hearts for the fiery Maeva D'Ascanio. She has basically carried the show on her back since 2019 with her wit and humour. However, after last night's opening episode of Made In Chelsea, we really think it's time that she FINALLY lets go of Miles Nazaire.

Yes, letting go of an ex is hard especially when there is so much history. The pair dated for three years, officially ending their relationship in 2018. However, since then there has been a bit of flirting between them. In a previous series of the reality show Miles even went to lunch with Maeva's dad...after they split up!

During last night's episode Maeva went up to Miles' (short-lived) new flame Issy Baum-Francis and starting stirring. After Maeva questioned Miles' new romance with Issy she questioned her. 'I'm just curious why you're still so bothered about Miles and what he gets up to and who he's seeing and who likes,' Issy asked. Maeva replied, 'Trust me, Miles, he does anything I ask him to do even right now even with my baby and my ring,' adding 'Well, when you're going to crush in a wall, that's going to be funny, and we're all going to laugh about it because I was here to help you out, so good luck,' and she walks away.

We are still praying this is all just an act from Maeva to create drama. But this is all going a bit too far. Maeva and James recently announced their pregnancy and upcoming nuptials and it's probably for the best that Maeva focuses on that rather than on Miles' new flames.

In the upcoming episode(which you can watch now on All 4) Miles ponders on the fact that his relationship with Maeva still haunts him. He explained, 'It’s frustrating because she still, to this day, after five years thinks that she has this power over me and can control how I feel and my romantic life.’ Later he said, 'It [ their relationship ] was horrible towards the end.' To which Digby Edgley replied, 'I think Maeva has actually caused you more damage than you think.'

After cast members were stating that Miles doesn't know what he wants from life - he starts to believe it himself. Miles said, ‘There is something that I don’t understand within myself and why I am a certain way. So, I have decided to go and see a therapist.' We cant help but also feel a bit bad for him here.

It's not healthy to hold on to a past relationships - especially ones that are definitely over. We could understand if there was room for future reconciliation - but there isn't. Maeva will soon be married to James. The obsession with Miles is not healthy for Maeva herself or her relationship. It will only continue to put a strain on them and will obviously end up leading to arguments. Also for Miles' sake he clearly needs room to breathe, work on himself and figure out what he wants from life be it romantic or not.

Miles' last serious relationship was with Maeva and since they broke up it seems as though Miles has been searching for Maeva in other women. Maeva told James, 'Miles said to Issy he is ready for marriage and kids - can you believe that bullshit?' To which Miles' frenemy James said, 'I feel sorry for him. I feel like he's on that path but the woman he wanted to do it all with is sitting right in front of me right now,' as he nods at Maeva.