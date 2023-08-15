Made In Chelsea: People Are Obsessed With Finding Out Whether Reza Has Had Plastic Surgery

Made In Chelsea: Corsicastarted last night and the drama did not disappoint. However, during the episode some Made In Chelseafans were more concerned about Reza Amiri-Garroussi's 'new face' rather than watching the chaos unfold.

While the first episode of the five-part summer spin-off aired last night, Twitter was flooded with comments speculating about the reality stars 'surgeries.' Viewers tweeted 'Why does Rez's face look so different?' and 'Did Rez ask his Dr for an eye reduction or lip filler?' Meanwhile, 'Rez Made In Chelsea plastic surgery' and 'Has Rez had plastic surgery' are both breakout search terms on Google. Oh internet, how predictable you are.

We should make the point that it's no one else's business to 'uncover' a celebrities alleged plastic surgery, or judge them if proven true - which let's be clear these aren't. In general, there are a number of reasons why people undergo surgery from medical reasons to cosmetic reasons, and you never know what people are struggling with. Sometimes, there are blurred lines when it comes to celebrities and especially reality stars like Reza. Once you start to watch them on screen for a long time, you might start to think you know them when in reality you don't.

A prime example of this is Zac Efron. After the actor was ruthlessly trolled and mocked for his 'changing face' and 'plastic surgery' he spoke out to dim the noise. In October 2022, the actor opened up in an emotional Men's Health cover story and insisted that there was no truth to them. Zac revealed that the changes to his face were due to a 2013 injury he sustained after slipping over in his home and smacking his chin against the edge of a fountain. He passed out and woke up to his 'chin bone hanging off' his face. The severe incident left his jaw completely shattered.

Naturally, female celebrities normally bear the brunt of toxic obsession - people dissect every little line change on women’s faces daily. But if we won’t stand for people dissecting women’s looks online, surgically altered or not, we shouldn’t allow people to do it to male celebrities either.

There were many people mocking Reza's physical appearance as the show went on and it just isn't fair. As we know, reality TV can sometimes be a difficult environment to manoeuvre; from the high pressure environment to abuse from trolls on social media. In the past contestants from shows like Love Island to Big Brotherhave spoken out about how trolling of their physical appearance has led to mental health issues. And while the final product may provide entertainment value, it can sometimes have a negative impacts on the mental health of both the participants and the viewers. So, some grace from fans of the show would be appreciated.

Just as speculation on Twitter around Reza's ‘unrecognisable new look’ perpetuates plastic surgery rumours, trolling celebrities or reality stars online for their alleged surgical treatments only encourages a world where we, just like celebrities, are damned if we do, damned if we don’t when it comes to cosmetic treatments. It only reinforces a dangerous precedent about the pursuit of perfection.

A 2022 report revealed that social media pressure has been linked to the cosmetic procedure boom. Conducted by Nuffield Council on Bioethics, the report has claimed that pressure from social media to focus on the 'perfect body image' is what makes young people increasingly turn to procedures such as botox and fillers.