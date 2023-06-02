We Need To Examine The Trolling Around James Arthur’s New Look

James Arthur returned to the spotlight this week to debut his new single, A Year Ago, with a powerful performance on Britain’s Got Talent and interview on ITV’s Lorraine. The 35-year-old singer is celebrating 10 years since he won The X Factor with four top 10 albums in the time since.

While BGT fans were floored by his performance last weekend, the Google search data tells a very different – yet predictable – story when it comes to what viewers were really focused on. Right now, ‘James Arthur before and after plastic surgery’ is a breakout search term on Google. And while intrigue around his admittedly different new look is unsurprising, it’s the social media reaction that deserves scrutiny.

Posting pictures of James years ago alongside screenshots of his Lorraine interview, countless trolls have taken to attacking the singer for what they presume to be plastic surgery enhancements. James hasn’t commented on the rumours of alleged cosmetic surgery but spoke in 2018 about having nose surgery (to improve his vocal range) and veneers.

Frankly, it’s none of our business what James chooses to do with his face, but it is worth noting that this intense public interest any time a celebrity looks vaguely different serves to damage all of us when mass mockery and judgement seems so normal online.

Just as tabloid headlines about James Arthur’s ‘unrecognisable new look’ perpetuates plastic surgery rumours, trolling celebrities online for their alleged surgical treatments only encourages a world where we, just like celebrities, are damned if we do, damned if we don’t when it comes to cosmetic treatments. If you don’t ‘age like fine wine’, you’re trolled, if you choose to go under the knife, you’re trolled, if you do none of the above but for one of many reasons end up looking slightly different at one point in time, you’re bloody trolled.