Made In Chelsea Corsica: Does Yas Owe Olivia Girl Code When They’re Not Actually Friends?

Ah, the unwritten rule of female friendship: Girl code. Girl code is a set of rules or ethics that exist between a girl and her best friends. In simple terms - the do's and don'ts that make a lasting friendship. As Made In Chelsea: Corsicarumbles on, the topic of girl code is at the centre of recent conversations.

The talk of this topic stems from Yasmine Zweegers and Tristan Phipps' blossoming romance. At the time, Tristan andOlivia Bentley had recently broken up after a three year off-and-on relationship. So, watching Tristan move on so fast with Yasmine shocked fans. Now, there are a lot of discussions amongst the cast and viewers about whether Yasmine broke girl code. One of the most imperative rules in girl code is don't date your friend's ex - under any circumstances. But does girl code apply when you're not actually friends?

Yasmine and Olivia have never really been close friends - or friends at all for that matter. They are more like acquaintances crossing paths at big social events and parties. While of course, it's not nice to hear that someone within the wider friendship group could be forming a romantic connection with your ex, some could argue that Yas doesn't really owe Olivia anything. Girl code applies to friends who have built that foundation of loyalty and respect so this just doesn't apply here.

Also, a lot of the backlash from the romance between Yas and Tristan has been directed at Yasmine, which could also be called unfair. After the clip of the two of them kissing was posted on social media, Yas got an onslaught of hate. If anything, Tristan was the one who was in a three-year-long committed relationship with Liv. So, if anyone owes Olivia loyalty and grace - it's him.

On the other hand, some women would say that this matter just boils down to whether you are actually a girls girl. A girls girl is someone who values their female friendships above all and looks out for other women. For some, knowing that another girl is heartbroken over a breakup that happened a mere few weeks ago would deter them. In their opinion, getting with someone whilst knowing there are still raw emotions involved would just be a no go. So, whilst Yas might not owe Liv girl code some might argue that she could have at least given her that level of respect girl to girl.

Although if we look at the world of Made In Chelsea- it is slightly incestuous, complicated and sometimes hypocritical. The different friendship groups within the wider group are are always swapping partners and calling each other out for it - we can't keep up!