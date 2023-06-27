So, When Is Casa Amor Starting?

The atmosphere in the Love Islandvilla right now is bordering on cozy. Ella and Tyrique, Scott and Catherinehave said they are basically exclusive with each other. Leah and Montel are going from strength to strength. Sammy and Mal even shared a cheeky kiss. If you ask us, it's a little bit too easy in there. Surely, this means the return of Casa Amoris on the horizon. Yes, the most chaotic week in British reality TV is approaching.

We've seen producers do this in the past - once the atmosphere is bliss and couples are getting more solid they rip right through them with more drama. There is already a lot of speculation online about the start date, but one things for certain in our minds: Tyrique's head it going swivel. Ella, please prepare yourself!

When does Love Island's Casa Amor 2023 start?

Well, history has shown that Casa Amor usually starts on the fourth or fifth week of the show. We are currently at the start of the third week so if they stick to usual timings we could see a whole new batch on bombshell's entering the villa next week. We can estimate that the first rumblings of Casa Amor will be felt around Monday, July 3.

However, due to the unpredictable nature of this series - Casa Amor could come when we least expect it. This series is one of firsts; from Molly being brutally dumped out of nowhere and more bombshells than ever before. When Grazia caught up with Love Island's Creative Director Mike Spencer he promised a number of twists and turns in relation to Casa Amor.

Mike said, 'In previous years viewers and maybe Islanders would know when things are happening like Casa Amor, this year you won't know when it is - that's if we even do it at all...I want to make sure that a lot of things that we've seen before are just axed this series.'

So, perhaps we will get a completely different concept to Casa Amor that promises even more drama...

What happens during Casa Amor?

The cast are split into two villas. One group stays in the original villa, and the other is taken to Casa Amor. There, they are each met with a number of bombshells who will try to ‘turn their heads.’ Next comes the tense Casa Amor recoupling at the end of the week where the Islanders reveal if they have stuck with their original partners, or chosen to couple up with a new bombshell. Famous Casa Amor contestants who went on to really shake up their respective seasons in the past have included Jack Fowler, Kaz Crossley and Ovie Soko

Will Molly Marsh come back for Casa Amor?

I know we're all thinking it! After the brutal dumping of Molly Marsh some fans were keen to get her back into the villa for Casa Amor. Molly was dumped from the villa in a shocking twist after OG IslanderKady McDermott stole her partner Zachariah Noble. She has definitely touched down in the UK as she appeared on Aftersun last Sunday, but that doesn't mean it's not a possibility.