Is This The End Of Casa Amor? Love Island’s Creative Director Hints At Major Changes This Series

Love Islandseason is almost upon us. Yes, that means more recouplings, challenges and dramatic moments are on the horizon. Maya Jama is back at the helm to host the 10th series of the beloved dating show - and we will see a brand new set of singletons try to find their perfect match.

Grazia were invited down to an exclusive tour of the villa. We were the first to see all the new features - including the revamped hideaway which now features a private plunge pool. Whilst we were there we got to exclusively chat to Love Island's Creative Director Mike Spencer.

'This year we are planning on changing it all up. In previous years viewers and maybe Islanders would know when things are happening like casa amor, this year you won't know when it is - that's if we even do it at all.' He added, I want to make sure that a lot of things that we've seen before are just axed this series.'

When probed about wether we will see the return of challenges that are slightly more tedious for viewers like the baby challenge, Mike teased it's axing. I think you'll be surprised that things are going to just go, ' he said. 'We really do listen to the audience and I think the only way we're going to stay relevant and remain the show that we all love is if audiences can expect the unexpected a bit more. We're defiantly going to be testing those relationships at points when you're not expecting it. Adding, 'there will be plenty of twists and turns.'

Mike also dispelled some famous Love Island myth's. 'I've seen rumours that Islanders just ask for things in their mic's and the team delivers it. Like, "Get me honey for my breakfast" and we deliver it - that's just not true.'

He also expressed that the core team have been working on the show since series one and do find it difficult when previous Islanders say untrue things about the show. He revealed, 'We do get offended when Islanders - not slag us off - but say things that aren't true. That annoys us the most when people say things after that are false. It's only because we love doing the show so much.'

Finally, we had to as about returning Islanders. Last summer Adam Collard rocked up to the villa for the second time after his debut during series 4. This winter Love Island Australia'sJessie Wynter and Aaron Waters returned to the show in South Africa. We now know that series 10 is not an all star series so that puts that rumour to bed. But will previous Islanders be making a return this series? 'I don't think we'll do that this year.' Mike confirmed. Well, only time will tell!

ITV have promised a year full of 'twists and turns every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.' And the first twist will return on the first episode as fans will be given the chance to vote for which contestants will be paired up before the first episode. Giving viewers the power to choose who is coupled up is a change from many previous series, when contestants made their own coupling decisions.'