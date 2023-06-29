No, Molly Marsh Has Not Flown Back To Mallorca

Oh how we wished it was the case that Molly Marsh would receive some justice after her brutal dumping at the hands of returning bombshell Kady McDermott, and return to Love Island for Casa Amor, but sadly our hopes have been dashed by a single black and white photo.

As speculation surrounded Molly Marsh and her potential return to the show after it was revealed that she was jetting off to Spain yet again, viewers became convinced that we hadn’t seen the last of the musical theatre actress/ social media influencer.

Sadly, however, Molly has now posted a picture to her Instagram stories revealing that instead of heading back to Mallorca, she’s off to Ibiza.

Clearly just one summer holiday wasn’t enough for Molly – to be fair she was probably expecting to spend more than three weeks in Mallorca - so she’s heading off again with her little sister, Maisie, for yet more time in the sun as well as what appears to have been a major shopping trip.

There’s still a small flicker of hope that Molly will be coming back because she hasn’t officially denied the rumours, but now that her former partner Zachariah Noble appears to have well and truly moved on, it doesn’t seem like it would be a lot of fun for Molly.

Despite initially stating that she would wait for Zach as long as he didn’t start kissing people outside of challenges, Molly soon changed her tune and admitted that they were done following his awkward attempt to take things to the next stage with Kady on the terrace.

Speaking recently on Love Island: The Morning After podcast with Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson, Molly admitted, ‘I thought there was something very special there and maybe there still is. But to see him leaning in for a kiss with someone, two nights after me being gone. It has given me the ick.