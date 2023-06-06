You Need To Watch Sam Thompson Impersonating Four Different Love Island Contestants

by Bonnie McLaren and Daisy Hall |

He's now the co-host of the official Love Island podcast called Love Island: The Morning After with Love Island 2022's Indiyah Pollack and a regular on Aftersun, but before that Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson was just like us (aka a MASSIVE Love Island superfan).

We love watching him, watch the show (maybe Gogglebox should look into a Love Island spin-off) because it's clear that he genuinely loves it.

But as much as Sam loves it, he's also not afraid to mock it, and now that the summer series of Love Island 2023 is here, we've been rewatching iconic Sam Thompson TikToks including his reaction to his girlfriend Zara McDermott's ex Adam Collard re-entering the villa and of course the video where he spoofs the Love Island introductory tapes.

And we can't lie, they're absolutely spot on. Wearing the blonde wig you'll have no doubt seen before if you follow Sam, the reality star pretended to be four imaginary islanders heading into the villa. But we wouldn't be surprised if any of them actually walked on to the show.

In the side-splitting video, Sam dons some of Zara's bikinis to become two fictional women called Amy and Jessica. But he also took aim at the boys of the villa, pretending to be a posh man called Tarquin from Fulham - sound familiar? - and a lad with an incredibly questionable Mancunian accent.

Stand-out lines from the skit include: 'Yeah, I do definitely like the attention - but I am here for love', 'Yes, I had an affair with a footballer, no I can't say who - let's just say I definitely mounted him' and the classic, 'Girls don't really like me, I definitely have more male friends than girls - I'm one of the lads really.'

But - as Zara commented - his best line was: 'If I was to describe myself in 3 words, it would be fun, funny and just overall a good laugh.'