We Finally Know When The Love Island Final Is…

It's already been a long, hot summer, and with the drama really heating up on Love Island, many of us are wondering when the final is actually going to be. We can't wait to find out who is going to be crowned the nation's sweethearts. Well, luckily, we now know when the final is. And it's probably sooner than you think... Yep, the Love Island final is going to be on Monday, August 1. So make sure your plans are free... Or that you're going to watch LI with all of your mates, of course.

What Time Is Love Island On?

The only place you'll find us at 9pm on a week night for the next 10 weeks is parked in front of Love Island. Now on its eighth series, the phenomenon that is Love Island is now well and truly an essential part of the Great British summer.

Is Love Island On Tonight?

Love Island is on ITV2 every night at 9pm. On Saturdays there's a 'Love Island Unseen Bits' show for uber fans, but aside from that, every night at 9pm on ITV2 there is a new show, packed with dumpings, snogging and, let's face it, a LOT of bikinis.

Who is in Love Island 2022?

Where is the Love Island 2022 villa?

Perhaps the biggest change for this season is the new Love Island villa - and we don’t just mean the new neon light fixtures and inflatables that constitute its ‘makeover’ every year, it's a whole new building in a new location in Llorenç des Cardassar, in the north-east of Majorca.

How long is Love Island 2022 on for?

Good news: the series is on for an extra two weeks this year - meaning instead of the usual eight weeks, it's going to be on for ten full weeks. So, don't make plans with us at 9pm for the next two months.

When Is The Love Island Final?

Guys, we finally know when it is! It's going to be on Monday August, 1 - so make sure you have the date in your diary.

When Is Casa Amor?

Casa Amor is without a doubt often the best episodes of Love Island - even if you have to watch from behind your fingers.

Casa Amor usually happens four or five weeks into the show, which would mean Casa Amor will be on air the weeks of July 4 or July 11.

While you wait, we've compiled all the best Casa Amor moments for you to remind yourself of how good/bad it can be.

Why has Love Island partnered with eBay?

Yes, the rumours are true, Love Island have officially broken up with fast fashion. We are used to islanders sporting fast fashion brands annually (e.g, their collaboration with ISAWITFIRST.) But this year the hit ITV2 show are focusing on sustainability - thanks to a new partnership with eBay. The stylist behind the islanders new designer looks is Amy Bannerman; who has worked with the likes of Dua Lipa and Sophie Turner.

Love Island All Stars

While it’s not been confirmed, there’s been rumours of an All Stars series of Love Island swirling for quite a while now. Could this be the year that some of the show’s most iconique characters return to our screens?

Love Island Bikinis

The Love Island girls have got us thinking about our holidays shopping - we've compiled the ultimate shopping list of Love Island bikinis.