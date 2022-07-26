Love Island Memes Are Still The Best Thing On The Internet

by Graizia |

Love Island is nearly over for another year, can you believe? And it's been another sensational year for memes. From 'tit-gate', the enemies to lovers storyline from Ekin-Su and Davide to the return of the infamous talent show, there's been no shortage of LOLs on the internet.

But there's been a long tradition of Love Island meme-ing. From every single shot of Michael Griffiths being accompanied by the caption 'CHALDISH', to Ovie Soko's Kermit the Frog impression used at any slight shock in the season, there is never a shortage of hilarious moments to capitalise on. I mean, remember Molly-Mae Hague hiding behind the tree to spy on Maura Higgins and Tommy Fury? These images are burned into our brains better than our own childhoods at this point.

But last year, the memes really did just keep becoming funnier and funnier... Whether you wanted off the cuff reactions to the live show or something to keep you going in between episodes, there was a meme to chuckle at along the way.

Now the hit dating show is nearly over for 2022, we have a whole bunch of new memes to add to our collection. Here are the best Love Island memes from this year so far and years gone by in the Love Island villa.