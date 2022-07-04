Where To Get The Bikinis From The New Love Island Season

With summer closing in on us, there's one thing we certainly will not be missing this season: Love Island. That's right, the infamous dating show is back and we're completely hooked on the Islanders already. With the ITV show returning to our screens, that means an influx of new influencers to follow, trendy clothes to shop and of course, bikini envy that makes us want to book a holiday.

From Love Island partnering up with eBay for a nod towards sustainable pre-loved fashion, to footballer Michael Owen's daughter Gemma sneaking into the season, the excitement has only just begun. The dating reality show kicked off at 9pm on June 6 and is running most weeknights for the next eight weeks (yes, they've upped it this year...). So we've got our shopping bags ready.

We know we're not the only ones who like to keep our eyes peeled for the hottest Love Island outfits and bikinis, so we've hunted down all the best Love Island bikinis for the new season. Including exact options as well as tempting dupes, you can find them down below.