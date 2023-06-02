Here’s What To Expect From The Sizzling Fashion On This Series Of Love Island

by Emma McCarthy |

Gird your loins, people: the new season of Love Island arrives on our screens next week, ready to take over our summer with bikinis, bodycons and a boatload of banter. But forget the abs for a hot second – what can we expect from the fashion?

This year, Love Island is back in bed with eBay for a third consecutive season, meaning there will be more pre-loved garbs than you can shake an ice lolly stick at. With it, comes a new mission statement: single-wear summer is over.

As the nation packs their suitcases to jet off on their holidays, new research reveals that Brits are expected to buy 50 million throwaway outfits this summer, with more than a third of shopper’s panic buying last-minute clothes just a week before they fly. One in four consumers also admit to binning clothes after their trip – a mindset eBay’s pre-loved style director Amy Bannerman is keen to see dumped.

'Each season, we’re cutting down on how much we buy,' she says. 'Instead, we go through the old collection and see where there’s gaps to fill.'

Amy Bannerman ©Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Accordingly, alongside freshly sourced designer pre-loved picks spanning Versace to Jacquemus, fans can also expect to see returning favourites worn by Islanders in previous series. Remember the yellow Versace two-piece worn by Tasha, Olivia and Ellie? It’s back in the Islanders' wardrobes for another season.

'The woman who sold it to me on eBay actually got in contact after she saw it on the show last year,' says Bannerman, speaking at a preview event in London last night. 'She couldn’t believe it was her outfit. She told me she used to wear it to go raving in the 90s, and she’d offered it to her kids who didn’t want it before listing. They’re kicking themselves now.'

There are reworked pieces from previous seasons too, like one floral shirt Will wore and tore on a date with Jessie when he got overexcited feeding the ducks. 'It looked like it had been in a shredder,' laughs Bannerman, adding that it was sent off to be fixed and is back looking better than ever courtesy of intricate embroidery. Other items have been altered, including maxi skirts made into minis, denim cut-offs trimmed with crystals and men’s Ralph Lauren shirts seamed and fitted at the waist with corsetry. There’s also one top made entirely out of bandanas, with Bannerman predicting this will be 'one all the islanders will share.'

Here, she talks through the four top trends we can expect to see turning heads this summer.

Red Carpet Ready

'Inspired by the stars of the red carpet, this trend combines super glam, modern tailoring and total elegance. From the likes of Versace, Reiss and House of CB, the trend is all about those show-stopping looks. I’ve been thinking a lot about how to get the girls in red carpet that isn’t just gowns too, so there is lots of cool tailoring teamed with bandeau tops. I’m excited to see the Islanders embracing this trend, whether it be for a bigger moment or simply an evening around the firepit. I think so many people get their fashion inspiration from red carpet looks, and it’s really a chance to feel empowered and confident.'

Bringing Sexy Back

'This trend is all about those sexy and luscious ‘fits. For the girls, expect to see barely-there dresses, strappy co-ords and miniskirts. My favourite item is a pink cut-out Coperni dress, but there’s also an incredible lingerie-inspired by Nensi Dojaka and a vintage Victoria’s Secret slip. For the boys, they’ll impress in luxe printed shirts, undone silhouettes, and silky fabrics. This trend is one that continues to make a comeback and has more recently been seen on everyone from Love Island’s very own Maya Jama to Hailey Bieber and Harry Styles. I love how this trend really makes people feel great about themselves and it can be done so simply and offers such versatility.'

No TV But Chill

'This trend puts a spin on 'Netflix and Chill' – it’s all about those more relaxed moments by the pool, daytime dates and coffee chats – while still looking glam! We see the trend all the time, from Bella Hadid heading for a coffee with friends, to Emily Ratakovski spotted strolling the streets in a linen co-ord. For the girls, you’ll see a balance between sexy and cute, matching dressier tops with boyfriend jean, and throwing a loose-fitting shirt over an outfit. And for the boys, they’ll wear open shirts and vest tops. Denim is always better second-hand, because it’s been washed 1,000 times and has a naturally lived-in feel. Ultimately, this trend is the perfect mix of style and comfort and I love it.'

Meshki

Wardrobe Wins

'We need a trend that totally celebrates fashion, and ‘wardrobe wins’ is the one. It’s all about putting you best fashion foot forward in those classic outfits. For the boys, we’re serving them up the brands they love, in the styles they love! From smart-casual ‘fits, to knitted polos and co-ords. For the girls, we’re styling them in timeless and simple pieces – those staple maxi dresses and bodysuits. There’s an incredible ribbed Versace jacket which I can’t wait to see how the Islanders will style, and lots of leopard print too – it’s fun, but something you’ll have forever as it never goes out of style. Whether it’s a simple blazer co-ord, or a maxi dress, this trend will see the girls and guys alike turn heads in staple outfits that will never go out of fashion.'

If this has you all fired up for coupling up with your own perfect pre-loved holiday wardrobe, Bannerman has tips for you too…

Day-To-Night Dressing

'Grab yourself a dress which will take you from the pool side to cocktail hour - it’s a true holiday staple that presents flexibility when it comes to making plans. Floaty style dresses can be worn as beach cover-ups throughout the day, and easily elevated in the evening by pairing with some heels and jewellery. Go for cheesecloth or naturally wrinkled fabrics so you don’t have to iron, also try out the visible bra trend by wearing something clashing peeping from underneath.'

Sarongs Aren't Just For The Beach

'Buy a vintage batik printed sarong and style it in different ways, folded in half and tied at the hip as a mini skirt, tied at the hip and full length as a maxi skirt, folded into a triangle and worn as a bandana style top, tied around your neck, and hanging free as a maxi dress for the evening. Wear with unexpected sportswear inspired pieces to modernise the look, like a vintage t shirt or a classic ribbed vest.'

Hello Boys...

'Nab a shirt from a man in your life, I love a striped classic Ralph Lauren shirt which can be worn as a beach cover-up, made neater by tying in a knot at the front, or using a hairband to secure and folding the excess fabric underneath, or worn as an oversized dress for the evening, just add some big crystal earrings and strappy barely-there heels to make it feel more glam.'

Don't Forget To Share

Borrow your best friend’s skirt that you’ve always loved, it might be old to her, but it’s new to you.

It's All About The Co-Ord

Co-ords are the key to creating multiple styles using just two pieces - they can be worn together, or separately for a completely different look.

Shop Neutral

You are more likely to tire of printed pieces and neutral pieces will stand the test of time, denim is a neutral.

Holey Moley

Crochet is really having a moment, but it is one of those things that never really goes out of style. Crochet is lightweight too and it packs down small so it will take up minimal space in your case. Hand-wash these pieces to keep them looking fresh and steer clear of the tumble dryer!

Preparation Avoids Panic

Don’t leave it till the last minute. Try everything on and see where the gaps are. Then sell what you don’t need any more and invest in a few luxury pieces rather than a lot of cheap new pieces.

Moodboard It