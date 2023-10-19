Big Brother: Is Kerry Riches This Year’s Most Controversial Contestant?

Big Brother housemate Kerry Riches has drawn criticism this week for using inappropriate language during a live broadcast of the show on Sunday. After being pranked by her housemates, Olivia, and Jenkin, who had moved her mattress in the living room, the 40-year-old used the phrase ‘This is gay’ to describe the negative situation she was in.

Now, Kerry is a trending topic according to Google, with phrases such as ‘Kerry Big Brother slur’ and the question ‘What did Kerry say on Big Brother’ now breakout search terms. A spokesperson for Big Brother said: ‘Kerry was brought to the diary room to discuss her inappropriate use of language.

‘Big Brother reminded Kerry of her respect and inclusion training prior to entering the house and the consequences of any further use of offensive language. Kerry understood and apologised for any offence caused.’

The incident was not broadcast on Big Brother’s main show, but clips of Kerry using the slur have since gone viral on social media.

Who is Kerry Riches?

Kerry is an NHS manager from Essex. She suffers from multiple sclerosis, and sometimes uses a wheelchair, expressing that she had always wanted to apply to Big Brother but was put off by the stairs into the house.

‘It is, for me, the ultimate reality TV show ever,’ she said before entering the Big Brother house. ‘I’ve got multiple sclerosis and so the reason why I never applied before is because I always saw those whacking great big stairs to get into the house. It just felt a little bit unachievable because for the first three years of my illness I was in a wheelchair. When I saw it was coming back and searching for real people from all walks of life, I thought, this is my year.'

What is Kerry Riches age?

Kerry is 40 years old. In an earlier episode, she appeared to take offence when 50-year-old contestant Farida Khalifa suggested they were a similar age. Talking about cosmetic procedures, Farida said about Kerry, ‘Our generation never did it. We weren’t aware,’ to which Kerry said: ‘I’ve never felt so old. Our generation?’

What slur did Kerry say on Big Brother?

Kerry has quickly become a controversial contestant on the show, with viewers quick to share their disdain when she wasn’t nominated for the first eviction of the series – which airs this weekend. Her use of the a homophobic slur has only added to her increasingly contentious reputation, with some viewers demanding she be removed from the house.

In a clip of the incident after Olivia and Jenkins had stolen Kerry’s mattress and moved it, Kerry can be seen saying ‘F*cking hell, now I’ve got a f*cking wet pillow, what a tw*t,’ as Jenkins giggles in the background. She then sighs and says ‘This is gay’ before sitting down.