Big Brother 2023: Who Is Zak?

Big Brother is back on TV after a five year hiatus and 16 new housemates have entered the house with the hope of winning £100,000. The iconic show's revival on ITV started on Sunday 8 October and is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The housemates entered the house one by one through the famous eye-shaped door. We were introduced to Jenkin, Farida, Tom, Hallie, Trish, Yinrun, Jordan, Zak, Chanelle, Dylan, Matty, Paul, Noky, Henry, Olivia and Kerry, as they prepare to share the Big Brother house until the final on 17 November.

But who is Zak, the Thai-born model from Manchester who was eighth housemate to enter the house? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Zak on Big Brother 2023?

Zak is a model from Manchester who describes himself as 'cheeky, funny and caring'.

How old is Zak?

Zak is 28 years old and moved to the UK from Thailand when he was nine or ten years old.

Is Zak a model?

Yes, eagle eyed fans have noticed that Zak has previously modelled for Boohoo and ASOS.

What has Zak said about going on Big Brother?

'I feel like it's one of those shows where you can get your personality across and I've got one of those personalities I feel the world needs to see,' Zak said before entering the house. 'My friends and family have always told me I should do TV and I never really wanted to do a dating show. I want to do a show where I could just be myself and get my personality out there and have a laugh with people.'

If he won, Zak said he'd 'pay off my debts and help my family out'. And added that, 'I’ve also been saving up to build a park in my village back at home in Thailand because where I grew up, there's no parks or playgrounds.'

When is Big Brother on?