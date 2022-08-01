CONFIRMED: Big Brother Is BACK – Please, Do Not Swear

Just as Love Island is ending and you thought you were about to get your life back, we can reveal that ITV2 is bringing back Big Brother.

The original Reality TV show has long been rumoured to return and ITV2 revealed the return during the Love Island Finale.

The show will appear on ITV2 and ITVX from 2023, for the first time on UK screens in five years.

A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

The teaser and big reveal was met by excitement on social media.

The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show. Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize.

Sadly, sources told the Mirror original presenter Davina McCall is unlikely to return.

Big Brother first hit screens in 2000 in the UK after first hitting screens in the Netherlands in 1999. Since its debut, over 500 series of the show have aired around the world in over 64 countries and regions.

In the UK, Big Brother first aired on Channel 4 and ran for a total of 11 series, plus 7 series of Celebrity Big Brother and a final special edition series entitled Ultimate Big Brother. The show subsequently aired for a further 8 series on Channel 5, with an additional 15 celebrity series, before going on hiatus in 2018.