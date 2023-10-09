Big Brother 2023: Meet The Housemates

It's the definitive reality show - no arguments. Big Brother first entered our lives on Channel 4 in 2000, then it moved to Channel 5 in 2011; now after a five year hiatus it's found a new home on ITV2. There may be an endless choice of new reality shows these days, yet Big Brother is back on TV with its original format and a new cast of hopefuls.
On Sunday 8 October, AJ Odudu and Will Best welcomed 16 new housemates from around the UK into the Big Brother house. Each contestant promises to bring energy, enthusiasm and irritations into the house and is in with a chance of winning the £100,000 prize money. Crucially, despite some the 2023 cast is made up of 'normal' people and not ready-made influencers, which producers hope will set it apart from other shows in the genre.
So without further ado... let's meet this year's contestants.
Who is on Big Brother 2023?
Big Brother 2023
With £100,000 at stake, fortune favours the bold on this show. Here is the full line-up of Big Brother 2023...
Jenkin
First to enter the new Big Brother house was welshman Jenkin. He's a 25-year-old barman from Bridgend and his friends describe him as 'loud and messy and irritating, probably'. Jenkin is a self-proclaimed gossip and before entering the house, he said 'I’m not gonna lie, I can’t keep secrets. I really struggle.'
Farida
Second to enter the famous house was Farida. She is a make-up artist from Wolverhampton and is one of the older housemates at 50 years old. Farida wanted to go on the show because she thinks 'Asian women and Asian culture is underrepresented on TV' and says 'a lot of people think that wearing a headscarf might stop you from having opportunities, whereas for me, it’s been completely the opposite. I embrace it with confidence and it’s actually given me lots of opportunities.'
Tom
Next up we've got 21-year-old Tom. He's a butcher from Somerset and claims his 'mouth moves faster than his brain' so he might say the wrong thing... Tom is most looking forward to being able to sit and 'chat s*** with people all day'.
Hallie
Hallie is an 18-year-old youth worker from London. Her fun fact is that, 'I once accidentally swallowed magnets and I was in the news because I had to get them surgically removed and everything!' she said. Hallie thinks she'll most likely be nominated for 'being lazy and having an opinion'.
Trish
After Hallie, came Trish. She is a 33-year-old mother from Luton who hopes to 'humanise refugees and immigrants, especially in this political climate'. Trish says, 'I want people to see that behind the stats and figures, there are real humans. We are important simply because we exist, not only when we participate in capitalism. We matter because we are alive and breathing – no human is illegal!'
Yinrun
Hot on her heels was Yinrun, a 25-year-old customer support agent from Harrogate. Her boyfriend would describe her as 'quirky but lovable' and added that her friends in China think she is 'the crazy mother because I always take care of them'.
Jordan
Also aged 25 is our next housemate, Jordan. He's a lawyer from Scunthorpe and has gone on the show because he's a bit bored. He said, 'I was quite disillusioned with life so I suppose boredom made me apply to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim. I’m interested in the social experiments side of Big Brother. I don’t really like the idea of living with people but I thought I might as well give it a try. And I wanted to challenge myself.'
ZAK
Model Zak, 28, comes from Manchester and first moved to the UK from Thailand when he was nine or ten years old. He hopes his fellow housemates won't judge a book by its cover, saying: 'People might judge me because I’m a model. People often have a misconception but I’m a council estate boy. I’m not like a typical model, I’m a down to earth guy. People assume I’m arrogant but when they actually get to know me I’ve got a lot more to offer.'
Chanelle
Next up we've got Chanelle a dental therapist from Wales. The 29-year-old claims she 'applied as a joke'. She says she might annoy people on the show... 'In Wales, we have this saying, "I’ll do it now in a minute." So like, if I went to make food and I left a dish on the side, I have all good intentions of washing it but I’d be like, "I’ll do it now in a minute," and it might be three hours later before I do it.'
Dylan
Dylan is a 39-year-old DJ from Coventry. He says, 'I always like meeting new people and having new hurdles to jump as an amputee. It’s going to be an interesting journey to see if I can do whatever we’re asked without having any problems with staying on my leg for a certain amount of time and doing all the tasks. I’m excited for the challenge.'
Noky
After Dylan, in walked Noky. She's a 26-year-old banker from Derby and is also a former Miss Great Britain. She said: 'I want to show people what pageant girls are really like and disprove a lot of stereotypes around them. I also want to show what it’s like being a woman who’s worked in male-dominated fields. I want to show that women are capable of doing anything they want.'
Matty
Matty is a 24-year-old doctor from Isle of Mann and claims going on Big Brother is part of his bid to 'experience everything before I die'. He said: 'I used to watch Big Brother when I was like, 9 or 10 past my bedtime with my mum. I grew up in such a small place on the Isle of Man where I didn’t really see many people who felt like me. I remember watching Big Brother and I could see myself in all these characters from a cross section of society, and I thought like, oh, maybe I would fit in there.'
Paul
Paul, 23, is a security officer from Liverpool. His friends and family would describe him as 'extroverted to say the least. A bit nuts but also the agony aunt, like I’ll sit and speak with them but I’ll also take the piss out of them'. He reckons he might get nominated for 'being the biggest wind up, eating all the food and being the loudest housemate'.
Henry
25-year-old Henry is the resident posh housemate. He works as a food writer and lives in the Cotswolds and wants to learn essential life skills in the house. Henry says, 'I’m 25 but I’m not an adult. These are some big things they don’t teach you at school that I need to learn. And also just getting to know loads of different people from very different backgrounds that I might not get to meet in my everyday life.'
Olivia
With England and Wales accounted for, it was time for some Scottish representation. Cue Olivia from Glasgow. She's 23 and works as a dancer and thinks she'll get nominated if people see what she's like hangry. She says, 'I think when people are in that hangry state, that’s when I’ll wind people up and grind their gears. I think they’ll nominate me for being full on, and for my brutal honesty and oversharing of opinions.'
Kerry
And finally, Kerry arrived to complete the pack. She's a 40-year-old NHS manager from Essex and she applied to Big Brother because she 'loves the programme'. She says, ;It is, for me, the ultimate reality TV show ever. I’ve got multiple sclerosis and so the reason why I never applied before is because I always saw those whacking great big stairs to get into the house. It just felt a little bit unachievable because for the first three years of my illness I was in a wheelchair. When I saw it was coming back and searching for real people from all walks of life, I thought, this is my year.'