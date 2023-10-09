Big Brother 2023: Meet The Housemates

Matty is a 24-year-old doctor from Isle of Mann and claims going on Big Brother is part of his bid to 'experience everything before I die'. He said: 'I used to watch Big Brother when I was like, 9 or 10 past my bedtime with my mum. I grew up in such a small place on the Isle of Man where I didn’t really see many people who felt like me. I remember watching Big Brother and I could see myself in all these characters from a cross section of society, and I thought like, oh, maybe I would fit in there.'