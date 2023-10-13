Big Brother: Everything To Know About Farida Khalifa

Big Brother 2023 is back on our screens, bringing us more diary room drama from the brand new house. And one of the housemate's who's got everyone talking is none other than Farida Khalifa. Farida was the second contestant to enter the house in hopes of winning a mega cash prize - and she's already been involved in some drama inside the house, finding herself up for the first public eviction against Kerry.

Opening up before entering the house, Farida revealed how she thought her fellow housemates would nominate her 'because they feel intimidated by the fact that I've got potential to win this.' However, viewers have a (literal) fishy feeling it could be down to some interactions in the house. After eating some of Olivia's salmon in what became known as 'salmon-gate,' Farida went on to divide viewers by asking some 'uncomfortable questions' to fellow Big Brother housemate Hallie Clarke.

In last nights episodes, tensions rose after Farida asked her housemates if she could have some tea to replace the alcoholic drinks she can't have (due to her religion), a move that proved controversial with some housemates. But after finding herself in the bottom two with Kerry - who she's also had some tense moments with - fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote, 'Me trying to see what the issue with Farida wanting Indian tea is when she's right that they all get alcohol.'

Another wrote, 'I want Farida to stay because she speaks her mind (whether that is right or wrong) and she also wants to learn other peoples way of life,' adding 'I thought Kerry and Farida would be the mums of the house, but all they do is bicker.'

So, here's everything to know about Big Brother's 2023 housemate Farida Khalifa!

Who is Big Brother's Farida Khalifa?

Describing herself as 'bubbly and fun,' Farida said 'I'm the party! I'm a bit of a crazy one. I'm very sociable. I'm what you'd call the black sheep of the family.' The housemate has already proven herself to be a comedy icon inside the BB house. From singing along to eating crisps, fans have already praised the star for her authenticity in the house.

When asked why she chose to go onto the show, Farida said, 'I'm very proud who who I am and I feel like Asian women and Asian culture is underrepresented on TV. A lot of people think that wearing a headscarf might stop you from having opportunities, whereas for me, it's been completely the opposite. I embrace it with confidence. I want to let people know that us Muslims, we really aren't suppressed! I'm far from suppressed - I used to be a holiday rep!'

Viewers of the show have already shared their love for Farida. One wrote, 'You don't understand how happy I am as a Muslim seeing Farida pray namaz on TV! This is the representation we need.'

Opening up about a discussion in which Farida addressed her need for halal meat, another shared, 'That entire scene about Farida and the Halal meat, Hallie coming out as Trans, [...] It really can be that uncomplicated.'

How old is Big Brother's Farida Khalifa?

Farida is 50 years old, making her the oldest housemate in this year's house. 'I'm 50-years-old and I love embracing my age, because with age comes wisdom,' she said.

Is Big Brother's Farida Khalifa married?

Yes - she lives with her husband, who she married at 43!

Where is Big Brother's Farida Khalifa from?

Farida currently lives in Wolverhampton, a city close to Birmingham.

What does Big Brother's Farida Khalifa do for a job?

While she used to be a holiday rep in Gran Canaria and Menorca, Farida is now a makeup artist. The housemate has spoken out about her career as a makeup artist long before entering BB, even telling her fellow housemates about her social media success.

Previously revealing that she works predominantly with the Traveller communities, Farida shared 'I do Travellers' make up wherever they want me to. Sometimes we'll be in a hotel, other times we'll be in a car park or a campsite. Their values are a lot like mine as I'm Indian. Our cultures have arranged marriages, so they they don't have to explain themselves to me.'

Farida entering the Big Brother house. Credit: ITV

The star has even had a brush with royalty - saying 'I set up my business through The Princes' Trust 22 years ago, and even put henna on King Charles when he was the Prince of Wales.'

And a businesswoman through and through, Farida has shared her plans on how she'd invest that sweet, sweet cash prize. '[If I win Big Brother], I'd probably invest in setting up online training courses to teach hair and makeup. I'll need to be smart and invest it properly.'

How do you spell Farida?

One controversial question that keeps coming up with Farida though, is how you spell her name. According to Google Trends, there has already been plenty of search for both 'Ferida', 'Feride' and 'Freda' appearing online around the Big Brother Star. In actual fact, her name is spelt Farida. An Arabic name, the moniker means 'unique/precious pearl.'

Has Big Brother's Farida Khalifa been on TV before?

For those of you who can't help but feel you've seen Farida's face before, turns out you're right! Aside from social media, Big Brother isn't this housemate's first taste of TV. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Farida actually appeared on an episode of Blankety Blank earlier this year, actually rubbing shoulders with former BB presenters Ryan Clark and Emma Willis.

It's also been suggested online that Farida also appeared in an episode of Channel 4's Come Dine With Me. Cast your minds back to 2009, and you might recall an episode where the star found herself embroiled in a heated row with her fellow diners.

Does Big Brother's Farida Khalifa have social media?

She does! Farida's Instagram, where she posts her makeup artistry, is @travellergypsyhairstylinmakeup. However, her account is currently on private. Looks like we might not get to have a nosy anytime soon!