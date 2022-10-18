Queen Consort Camilla and Dua Lipa Have Been Hanging Out At The Same Parties

There’s nothing we love more than a party with an eclectic crowd. From your high school best friend chatting to your work wife to your cousin flirting with your housemate—who knows what chaos can be unleashed when groups mingle and worlds collide.

And the showbiz world spawned an unexpected friendship on Monday night when the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles attended the Booker Prize awards ceremony in London with her sister Annabel Elliot and got chatting to…Dua Lipa.

Yup, in a clip that’s now gone viral on Twitter, Dua told Camilla in a lengthy chat that she unfortunately wouldn’t be singing at the party before revealing to the Queen Consort she was ‘totally honoured’ to have delivered the keynote speech at the event.

‘Iconic!’ one fan heralded the meeting on Twitter. ‘I am loving that Dua Lipa the pop princess is chatting it up with Camilla Queen Consort. Here for it,’ added another. ‘Not Camilla saying to Dua that she’s her biggest fan!!’ celebrated a third.

Elsewhere at the event, things got meta when Camilla chatted to The Crown actress Natascha McElhone who will play Countess Mountbatten of Burma Penny Knatchbull in season five of the show.

The new season of The Crown is dropping on Netflix on November 9 and will star Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Imelda Staunton as The Queen. 'I have loved watching The Crown from the very start,' Staunton said of the role.