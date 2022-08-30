Is It Ok To Wear A Totally Sheer Dress To A Wedding? Dua Lipa Seems To Think So

Stealing the show at a wedding (that isn’t your own) is usually frowned upon, but when style Queen Dua Lipa does it, you sit back and applaud. And that’s exactly what we did at Grazia HQ when we saw Dua’s most recent look. Donning a white sheer maxi dress to French designer, Simon Porte Jacquemus’ and partner Marco Maestri’s ceremony, it was one of her best looks yet. Although she broke every single wedding guest dress fashion ‘rule’ in the book at the Southern France nuptials, she did manage to tick off so many mini trends, at once. White? Tick. Sheer? Tick. Cut-out? Tick. And she wasn’t the only one, as white was the theme of the wedding (phew) so all guests followed suit.

CHARLEVAL, FRANCE - AUGUST 27: Dua Lipa attends the wedding Of Simon Porte Jacquemus And Marco Maestri on August 27, 2022 in Charleval, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The detail we’re most interested in with Dua’s outfit, though, is the fact it’s sheer. The term ‘VPL’ (meaning, visible panty line) is used to describe when the line of your knickers can be seen through your outfit. And until now, it has always been a somewhat negative thing. So much so, you can search on any underwear site for ‘no-VPL’ or ‘seamless’ knickers, because god forbid if anyone can tell you’re actually wearing underwear underneath your clothes!

We’re used to ‘90s trends creating the revival of the (most likely jewel-encrusted) visible thong, but Dua Lipa showing off her average-sized pants feels like a breath of fresh air. Even though Bridget Jones’s Diary was first screened in 2001, you can guarantee everyone will still describe big knickers as being likened to Renée Zellweger's beige shapewear pair. But by cool-girl Dua Lipa making a case for bigger pants, we reckon everyone will cotton on (excuse the pun) to fearlessly showing off any underwear you want.

Dua isn't the only one going for the pant-flashing dresses, either. The Coperni autumn/winter 2022 show saw model Bella Hadid wear a black halter dress with black pants. And with catwalk trends always trickling down to the street style set, Tiffany Hsu took her sheer dress straight from the Coperni runway into her travel bag trip to Italy.

Style influencer Emili Sindlev has also recently sported a lace see-through cami dress with black pants and a Y2k butterfly bag. And Swedish writer Fanny Ekstrand wore a Prada Tulle midi with an oversized blazer. If these stylish women have anything to do with it, the VPL is about to be this season’s hottest trend to try out.

So would you wear the sheer dress? If the answer is yes, then shop the best pant-flashing styles below.