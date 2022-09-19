Meet The New Queen Consort Camilla’s Children

With King Charles III now on the throne, his wife, Camilla, 75, born Camilla Rosemary Shand and later Parker Bowles, is now Queen Consort, which means we want to know a lot more about her nearest and dearest.

The new Queen Consort has two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, who she had with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, who she divorced in 1995.

Tom Parker Bowles, 47, is a food writer and critic and is the author of seven cookbooks, including Full English: A Journey Through The British And Their Food. He has also appeared as a judge on several telly food programmes, including Family Night Food. He has two children with his ex-wife Sara Buys. To boot, he is also in the unusual position of having King Charles III as both a stepfather and a godfather.

Queen Camilla’s daughter Laura Lopes, 44, is an art curator. She is married to Harry Lopes, a former Calvin Klein model who is now a chartered accountant. The couple have three children – a daughter and twin boys.

Both, despite their illustrious background, prefer to keep a low profile. And they won't be getting Royal titles to go with their mum's promotion within the family hierarchy. Their mother Camilla is royal by marriage, but they are not.

They'll be invited to the same major events — indeed, they're at the Queen's funeral today and arrived early with the family — but they aren't considered of royal lineage by blood.

Queen Camilla is beloved by her five grandchildren, to who she is known by the nickname GaGa.

She has embraced the social media world of TikTok thanks to her grandchildren – while King Charles III is said to read to the 'fun grandpa' who reads to them and puts on all the voices, she has previously said.