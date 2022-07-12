The Best Sex Toys And Vibrators For Women, Tried And Tested

'If I'm being really honest, I had more orgasms in lockdown than I would normally. Dating men is like playing the orgasm lottery, you get one in a blue moon. After the casual sex ban, I started having sex with myself way more. I was amazing, I was satisfied all the time. Even now, I'm not sure i'll ever go back to my old sex life, I just think... if men aren't giving me regular orgasms why would I bother?'

Claudia is one of many women whose relationship with sex and masturbation completely changed because of lockdown. Finding more time home alone meant one thing: our sex toys and vibrators became our best friends.

'Before lockdown, I rarely had time to masturbate,' Niamh, from Liverpool, told Grazia during lockdown. 'Now, I get at least two sessions in a day and I love it. It's not just the orgasms - although they certainly help me feel more productive and relaxed day to day - I feel like i've really improved by relationship with my body and outlook on sex in general.

'I wasn't necessarily ashamed before, but I wasn't very experimental and didn't see masturbating as a priority. Now, knowing how much it can improve my mood and general wellbeing, I feel like it's a vital element of self care.'

Niamh isn't wrong, according to Eleanor Mckenzie, editor of erotic subscription Lady Victoria Howard, masturbating releases an incredible cocktail of hormones that improves your wellbeing in a number of ways.

Masturbation can relieve stress and tension, boost your mood, help you sleep better and improve your sex life.

'Research and anecdotal reports suggest that sexual stimulation, like masturbation, can relieve stress and tension, boost your mood, help you sleep better and improve your sex life by better understanding your wants and needs,' she explains. 'Orgasm causes the release of endorphins, which are known to reduce stress and boost confidence. Also released is serotonin, which is a known antidepressant.'

Undoubtedly, she says, it proved particularly important during lockdown to combat loneliness and the lack of physical touch.

Perhaps that's why Lily Allen's 'The Liberty' vibrator in collaboration with Womanizer skyrocketed off the shelves on its release last year. In fact, according to Google Trends, searches for the 'best sex toys' on Lovehoney, Womaniser and Bondara went through the roof throughout lockdown. The Doxy Massage Wand seemed to be of particular interest, with searches peaking for it too.

Ultimately, lockdown seems to have changed our attitudes towards sex and masturbation for good, even as we return to normal socialising. Because, once you've experienced the high life - and we mean, very high - why go back?

With all that search in mind, we've put together this list of the best solo sex toys for women - tried and tested. You're welcome (or rather, thank you). You never know, one of these amazing vibrators might turn you into a Claudia and change your dating life forever. Daily orgasms and no man-drama? We don't really need convincing to be honest...

Gallery The Best Solo Sex Toys For Women 1 of 15 Dubbed the 'Prada of sex toys', the Womanizer Premium 2 has more intensity levels than their other - already incredible - product line and an improved Autopilot function to take you on new, unpredictable adventures... 2 of 15 A connected and contactless clitoral stimulator, this sex toy features patented Pleasure Air technology which stimulates the sensitive nerve endings of the clitoris with pulsating air waves and gentle suction. The slim and ergonomic design makes it easy to slip between two partners during sex, or to use by yourself - whatever makes you happiest! 3 of 15 CREDIT: Womanizer The upgraded Womanizer vibrator, Lily Allen's 'Liberty' has received rave reviews. It's no surprise coming from the mother of all sex toy companies, and at just £89 it's one of their cheaper options. Don't be deterred by the price though, the orgasms you'll be having with this are more than worth it. 4 of 15 CREDIT: Womanizer The holy grail of vibrators, the Womanizer Duo has been remastered twice to create the ultimate solo sex toy. Combining the Pleasure Air technology of the Pro 40 - that stimulates your clitoris by mimicking oral sex (but better) - with a G-Spot massager intended to make you feel 'full', it's the definition of perfection. At £179 though, you're paying for it. But make no mistake, this is the best investment in yourself you'll ever make - you deserve it. 5 of 15 With 4.5 star reviews across the board and tons of Google search around the Doxy wand, this vibrator is proving popular. It has incredibly strong vibrations operated via large buttons for easy operation during play and an ergonomic body for complete control over pressure levels and angles. 6 of 15 On the even steeper side, the Lelo Ora 2 is the worlds only oral sex stimulator. For £130, you can only hope it fulfils expectations, but as the winner of the Cannes Lions award, we don't doubt it will. 7 of 15 With 4.5 stars and over 1300 reviews, you know this one has to be good. The mains powered wand means even stronger vibrations, which you can tailor yourself by increasing speed with the wheel function. For £49.99, it's a sex toy draw necessity (if you don't have a sex toy draw are you even human?) 8 of 15 When this product launched, it caused quite the stir in the sex toy community. Taking away fears of over-stimulation and sensitivity loss, this toy doesn't actually touch your clitoris. Don't be fooled though, the suction and pressure waves do enough to give you your best orgasm yet. At £89, we'd bloody hope so. 9 of 15 A personal favourite, this Love Egg is the cheapest vibrator of the bunch but by far the most recommended. It's speed wheel means you can go from mild to intense in seconds. While it may not be the prettiest vibrator in the world, it's one I will forever stand by. The reviews speak for themselves, and the power will be the best surprise of all. Currently out of stock 10 of 15 A must-have in any sex toy draw, the Womanizer Classic 2 is discreet, simple and powerful. The new version comes with a unique and brand-new Afterglow feature which provides a relaxing end to an orgasm when the clitoris is the most sensitive. By short pressing the power button, the Afterglow feature allows the toy to quickly switch back to the lowest intensity level to finish your climax in a more comfortable way. Honestly, they think of EVERYTHING. Currently sold out 11 of 15 Luckily for you, Bondara's best-selling toy is also our cheapest rabbit on offer. At £12.99, you can't really go wrong with this one. Targeted towards beginners, it will ease you into vibrators if you're inexperienced. There's no time like the present to give it a try... 12 of 15 Wally is a clitoral vacuum stimulator who will keep you cumming back for more. With eight settings there is something for everyone, but don't be fooled by its size, this toy packs a punch. This innovative waterproof vibrator replicates the sensation of oral sex. It does this by using suction to stimulate the whole clitoris leading to enhanced pleasure. Wally recharges fast so it can go all night, which makes it the perfect toy for every situation. 13 of 15 This vibrating 'personal massager' is perfect if you're looking for a more discreet option. The noise out of it is kept to an absolute minimum, even on the highest intensity setting (for which there are three, and seven vibration patterns). 14 of 15 The Scarlet 3 packs the same clitoral stimulating punch as other Womanzier products, but in a smaller package. It fits in your palm nicely for easy placement, a perfect addition to solo or partner play for beginners... but make no mistake, the orgasm is expert level.Currently sold out 15 of 15 Ann Summers are ahead of the curve this Christmas, releasing their sex toy advent calendar 12 Days Of Self Love with over £300 worth of products. From accessories to spice up your sex life to their most-beloved vibrators (we can confirm the mini rampant rabbit is just as effective as the large version, oh yes), this is a gift your friends will be thanking you for for years...

