The Best Sex Toys That You Can Buy Online Without Any Fuss

When it comes to self-pleasure, it can be hard to know where to begin. Vibrators, dildos, plugs, couple toys and more, there's a mass of adult toys out there on the market which can come in (very) handy for your private time.
It doesn't have to be such a minefield, though. When buying online, discreet delivery can become some of the more persuasive features of sex toy shopping. Many brands like Ann Summers and Lovehoney ensure that all packaging is inconspicuous, so you don't have to worry when your new toy lands on your doorstep. The last thing we want is for the postman to know what we get up to in our free time.
With this in mind, though, we're all about sexual liberation and freedom. So, if you haven't already started your sex toy experience, you may want to start with a smaller toy like a bullet or contoured vibrator. Self-love experts who have already had a whirl at some of the popular sex toys may want to venture into anal play or clitoral stimulation and sucking toys. There's some top tech out there now which really mimics the feeling of human touch, so you can get just as playful by yourself without having to get anyone else involved. Although, if you do have someone in mind, couples' toys like cock rings and love eggs can make intimate moments even more exciting.
Where Can I Get Sex Toys Online?
There are hundreds of brands out there that stock sex toys online now. Big player Amazon even has sex toys by the likes of Trojan, Durex and Lovehoney - making deliveries for sex toys even easier. That's right, you can Amazon Prime a vibrator straight to your door.
If you'd rather go with trusted brands, Lovehoney, Ann Summers, Coco de Mer, Lelo and more are all classic options with a variety of products to choose from. These make it easier to stick to a brand you really know if you've already been shopping with them.
To make it simple for you, we've taken a deep dive into the best sex toys online so your next shopping spree can be extra indulgent. Take a look below for the best offers on sex toys and sex toy shops to buy from.
SHOP: The Best Sex Toy Shops Online To Buy Right Now
Online sex toys you can get your hands on
Best luxury online sex toys: Coco de Mer
If you're all about your luxuries, you'll want to know about Coco De Mer. Its range is donned with the classic matte black and has everything from this silky wand to the Coco de Mer The Stimulator (£165) and even Coco de Mer The Seed (£145). Experiment to find out which one suits you most.
Best new online sex toy: Trojan
Big player Trojan, who is known for its lubricants and condoms, has ventured into the sex toy market and take it from us, it's the ones to watch. Available to snap straight off of Amazon, for solo play you'll want to invest in the Divine Vibrator (above) and for couples or those who want to experiment, grab the Bullet Remote Control Vibrator (£29.99) or Tandem Couples Vibrating Ring (£7.99). Launched on the 1st of July, they're hot off the press and are sure to make you hot too.
Best online sex toys set: Roam
Sex-positive brand Roam is all about loving yourself. Choose from a wand, pebble or plug in this 'All Vibes' sex toy set which will keep you occupied for a good while. Not sure if you're up for all three? You can also buy them individually if one toy particularly takes your fancy.
Best for rabbit dildos: Ann Summers
Popular choice Ann Summers is infamous for its Rampant Rabbits, going back to an opening in 1972 and one being sold every two minutes (that's a lot of rabbits). If you're looking for a classic staple brand that will deliver, Ann Summers is a go-to for online sex toys.
Best sex toy for dual pleasure: Lora DiCarlo
If you want more human touch with your sex toy, Lora DiCarlo specialises in replicating the feeling of stroking and mouth sensations to really rock your world. You'll never have to talk to another man again when you have this toy. It's also an award-winner for innovation.
Best for basic sex toys: Lovehoney
Lovehoney is another go-to sex toy shop which has everything you could ever want. Giving staple basic options from dildos to anal plugs, lube and bondage, this is the option if you want something easy and efficient.
Best sex toy for clitoral stimulation: LELO
Innovative and developing brand new sex toy technology, LELO is known for its game-changing pleasure toys - including the LELO SONA™. With sonic riding waves and eight intense settings, this will stimulate the whole clitoris for a full impactful orgasm.
Best sex toys for unique designs: Dame
Coming in elegant designs and unique toys, the Dame range is something you'll want to have in your collection. With a strong motor and soft bulb, Dame puts a twist on the classic vibrator. It also has exciting unique toys like the wearable Eva and pebble Pom.
Best sex toys for education: Smile Makers
Smile Makers is a little bit different to the other sex toy brands, raved about for its focus on education and variety. This range has everything from vulva vibrators, to dual stimulation toys, tongue mimickers and a large versatile range that's made for every pleasure. One to watch out for (and play with).
Best for female pleasure sex toys: Womanizer
Using the original air technology, the Womanizer is something every woman needs inside her bedside table. With unique vibrations that mimic sucking and massaging at the same time, you're sure to have your head spun with this option. The Womanizer Premium 2 is the most recent version of this exciting toy.