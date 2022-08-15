The Best Budget Sex Toys That You Can Buy Online

When it comes to intimate playtime, you want the best sex toy that really works for you. When these toys can cost over £200, sometimes it is a little daunting to know whether or not to take the plunge and splurge. If you're finding it hard to know whether you'll enjoy the toy or just be left unsatisfied, budget sex toys can actually be a fun way to experiment without the huge price tag.

From bullets to wand vibrators, dildos and clit stimulators, couple toys and more, there is a mass of toys out there to play with. Luckily, though, sometimes the cheaper choices are just as good as the more luxury brands - some of our favourite toys are less than £50.

Everyone is different, so these affordable options and lower-priced sex toys can help you make the jump and test a variety of toys out without breaking the bank.

Where Can I Get Cheap Sex Toys?

When it comes to sex toys, you don't want to get rid of the quality just for a cheaper product but there are brands out there that are making it easier to buy affordable sex toys that still pack the punch of a luxury product. Take Ann Summers, for example, which has a huge range of toys to play with - or Lovehoney, which also offers everything from classic bullet vibrators to couple toys.

One place you may not expect cheaper options and sex toy deals is Amazon. You can grab loads of brands easily and efficiently on the site, including Trojan and Durex choices. Just add to your basket and enjoy.

Buying Sex Toys For Less: A Guide From Ann Summers

Buying sex toys doesn't have to be so complicated, especially when you have the experts from Ann Summers to help you out. Not sure where to begin? Here's what an Ann Summers sex expert has to say.

It can be daunting trying a sex toy for the first time, so Ann Summers recommends something like the Silicone Pebble Massager (£15). 'Its sleek appearance and six vibration settings means you can get to know what you like gradually without feeling intimidated. We’d also recommend the Mini Wand Massager (£20) - the petite size makes it the perfect travel companion whilst the easy-to-use single button control makes it a great toy for beginners.'

In terms of quality, the experts say that budget doesn’t have to mean compromising on pleasure. 'We recommend a bullet – small but mighty and often a more affordable option. For just £16 you could try the Ann Summers Quantum Bullet Vibrator (£16), it has seven speed settings for increased arousal. Being completely waterproof, you could explore the seven different speeds whilst relaxing in the bath.

'We would also recommend a classic rabbit for maximum pleasure thanks to dual stimulation. Try the Ann Summers Aqua Slim Rampant Rabbit (£32) – its curved, slender shape gives your G-spot focused attention whilst the rabbit ears gently rest on your clitoris sending powerful vibrations through your body.'