The Best Budget Sex Toys That You Can Buy Online

When it comes to intimate playtime, you want the best sex toy that really works for you. When these toys can cost over £200, sometimes it is a little daunting to know whether or not to take the plunge and splurge. If you're finding it hard to know whether you'll enjoy the toy or just be left unsatisfied, budget sex toys can actually be a fun way to experiment without the huge price tag.
From bullets to wand vibrators, dildos and clit stimulators, couple toys and more, there is a mass of toys out there to play with. Luckily, though, sometimes the cheaper choices are just as good as the more luxury brands - some of our favourite toys are less than £50.
Everyone is different, so these affordable options and lower-priced sex toys can help you make the jump and test a variety of toys out without breaking the bank.
Where Can I Get Cheap Sex Toys?
When it comes to sex toys, you don't want to get rid of the quality just for a cheaper product but there are brands out there that are making it easier to buy affordable sex toys that still pack the punch of a luxury product. Take Ann Summers, for example, which has a huge range of toys to play with - or Lovehoney, which also offers everything from classic bullet vibrators to couple toys.
One place you may not expect cheaper options and sex toy deals is Amazon. You can grab loads of brands easily and efficiently on the site, including Trojan and Durex choices. Just add to your basket and enjoy.
Buying Sex Toys For Less: A Guide From Ann Summers
Buying sex toys doesn't have to be so complicated, especially when you have the experts from Ann Summers to help you out. Not sure where to begin? Here's what an Ann Summers sex expert has to say.
It can be daunting trying a sex toy for the first time, so Ann Summers recommends something like the Silicone Pebble Massager (£15). 'Its sleek appearance and six vibration settings means you can get to know what you like gradually without feeling intimidated. We’d also recommend the Mini Wand Massager (£20) - the petite size makes it the perfect travel companion whilst the easy-to-use single button control makes it a great toy for beginners.'
In terms of quality, the experts say that budget doesn’t have to mean compromising on pleasure. 'We recommend a bullet – small but mighty and often a more affordable option. For just £16 you could try the Ann Summers Quantum Bullet Vibrator (£16), it has seven speed settings for increased arousal. Being completely waterproof, you could explore the seven different speeds whilst relaxing in the bath.
'We would also recommend a classic rabbit for maximum pleasure thanks to dual stimulation. Try the Ann Summers Aqua Slim Rampant Rabbit (£32) – its curved, slender shape gives your G-spot focused attention whilst the rabbit ears gently rest on your clitoris sending powerful vibrations through your body.'
Ready to find the best sex toy for you? Here's our roundup of the best budget sex toys under £100, so you can have more me-time without breaking the bank.
SHOP: The Best Lower Priced Sex Toys To Buy Under £100
1. Lovehoney Magic Bullet 10 Function Bullet Vibrator
Best budget bullet vibrator sex toy
Everybody knows that the best way to get your kick without having to spend too much is by buying a small bullet vibrator. Under £15 from Lovehoney, this Magic Bullet has ten functions and will rock your world, with intense vibrations that can stimulate inside and out.
2. Ann Summers Curved G Spot Rampant Rabbit
Best dual stimulation budget sex toy
Ann Summers is a go-to for any affordable sex toy, especially their bestselling product: the Rampant Rabbit. From thrusting options to stroking and slim choices, there's a rabbit for everyone. We love this curved G-spot choice that's sleek and angled to hit the right place comfortably.
Want to go even cheaper? Go for the Travel Rampant Rabbit (£32) or The Original Slim Rotating Rampant Rabbit (£35).
3. Trojan Divine Contoured Vibrator
Best new budget sex toy
You probably already know the name Trojan for its bestselling condoms - especially the extra large Magnum condoms now available in the UK. This just in, they're taking over in the sex toy area too, with three options including a Couples Vibrating Ring (£7.99), Remote Control Vibrator (£29.99) and this Contoured Vibrator choice.
4. Tracey Cox Supersex 10 Function Silicone Wand Vibrator
Best budget wand vibrator
Wand vibrators are powerful and can stimulate a wider area for even more pleasure. This Tracey Cox choice is smaller than a regular wand vibrator but still packs a punch with seven patterns and three speeds to choose from. Get those deep vibrations in a compact design.
5. Lovehoney Realistic Slimline Silicone Suction Cup Dildo 8 Inch
Best budget dildo sex toy
Take it back to basics with a dildo to add to your sex toy collection. We love this realistic 8-inch dildo which has length as well as a suction cup for even more places to play. Pop into a harness or stick it to a surface to really make the most of it.
6. My Viv Personal Pebble Massager
Best budget pebble sex toy
Pebble vibrators are great for people who want to get more stimulation over a wider area. Play with your vulva and clit with this completely affordable MyViv toy, one for those who prefer external stimulation. under £12, it's an absolute steal.
7. roam The Pebble
Best pebble sex toy under £100
Roam is all about sex positivity and exploring your own sexual liberation. Luckily, they do extremely chic sex toys that are sleek and multifunctional. Choose The Wand (£60) for insertion play, The Plug (£60) for anal exploration or The Pebble (above), for discreet body play that will get you going.
8. Smilemakers The French Lover
Best oral sex toy under £100
If you like the sensations of clit play and want a vibrator that feels just like a tongue, this The French Lover sex toy from Smilemakers is pretty groundbreaking. Tease yourself with the super silent speeds and change it up with fast or slow touches, all under £50.
9. Lovehoney Rose Toy Clitoral Suction Stimulator
Best rose budget sex toy
Rose-shaped vibrators and sex toys are a step up from the clitoral sucking toys because the petals on the side of the toy enhance even more areas to play with. It's even completely waterproof so you can enjoy it whilst soaking in the bath, shower or pool.
10. So Divine Irreplaceable Clitoral Suction Stimulator
Best clitoral stimulator budget sex toy
If you haven't already tested out a clitoral stimulator, you'll want to invest in one of these little toys for your playtime. Made to stimulate the same sensations as oral sex, this is a real treat to have inside your bedside table.
11. LELO Beads Noir™
Best weighted vaginal beads
Used to train and strengthen your pelvic floor, these vaginal beads from LELO are made to enhance sensations and guarantee longer and stronger orgasms. Prompting natural pelvic floor muscle reactions, this is one to add to your self-care routine. Also available as the original LELO Beads, starting at only £35.
12. Ann Summers Intro To Anal Kit
Best budget anal sex toys
Okay, so you're looking to get into anal play. Or maybe you're a seasoned butt expert but you just want a full kit? This Full Anal Kit from Ann Summers is our top choice for affordable options. Including a classic anal plug, vibrating butt plug, a finger plug and anal beads, you really can't get better than this.
13. Durex Intense Vibrations Ring
Best single-use budget cock ring
With the price point under a mere £10, this Durex cock ring doesn't hold back on passion. Despite its price point, there are up to 20 minutes of vibrations, giving a passionate addition to any couple's fun. Batteries are included but you'll want to note that this is only single-use - perfect if you're looking to try out something new.
14. Bondara Hump & Grind Cock Ring
Best reusable budget cock ring
If you're looking to make the most out of your cock ring and would rather invest in a reusable option, this choice from Bondara is affordable and pleasurable, for unlimited fun. It has ten vibration modes for both you and your partner to enjoy, enhancing your fun.