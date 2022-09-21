Adam Levine’s Affair Is Shocking – But Not Because Of His Victoria’s Secret Model Wife

In the latest celebrity scandal to rattle the internet, Instagram influencer and model Sumner Stroh has claimed on TikTok that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had an affair— with the screenshots of him sliding in her Instagram DMs to back it up.

‘Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret supermodel,’ she said alluding to Levine and his wife of eight years Behati Prinsloo. ‘At the time, I was young and naïve. Quite frankly, I feel exploited…I was definitely easily manipulated.’

In the video, where Sumner claimed she’d been involved with Adam for ‘about a year’, she showcased a series of messages seemingly from Adam that read: ‘It’s unreal how f * * king hot you are. Like it blows my mind…You are 50 times hotter in person.’

And, as if the bar weren’t far enough in hell already after Adam allegedly cheated on his wife, who he’d married in 2014 and welcomed two daughters with, he then ‘came back into’ Sumner’s life to make a horrendous request which he appeared to consider a totally normal inquiry…

‘OK serious question,’ he prefaced. ‘I’m having another baby and if it’s [ a ] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,’ he followed up after the, obviously, bat shit plea to name his child after his mistress. ‘I’m in hell at this point,’ Sumner told her followers.

Levine has since denied the cheating scandal, saying: ‘I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life…in certain instances, it became inappropriate,’ he continued, before adding he’d reconciled with his family.

Of course, as is often the response to women coming forwards with tales of manipulation and adultery, Sumner has been accused of attention seeking. Pre-empting the backlash, she outlined: ‘I never wanted to come forwards [ but ] I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid. So, here I am.’

Endless other comments have blamed Sumner, shown sympathy to Behati, yet rarely actually condemned the actions of Adam himself. And when shock has been shown, it’s not at the world-famous pop star cheating on his (now) pregnant wife with a young woman new to the showbiz industry—it’s at the fact that he’d cheat on a Victoria’s Secret model in the first place.

‘The fact that Adam Levine cheated on his wife who’s a f * * king Victoria’s Secret model with some random Instagram girl is insane,’ wrote one Twitter user. ‘Imagine being a whole Victoria’s Secret model, working ur ass off for years (literally), and you get cheated on with a low budget IG model,’ added another. ‘Adam Levine truly fumbled the bag,’ said a third.

But let’s make something clear: ranking women’s beauty isn’t kind or productive—and looks fundamentally will not save you from adultery. Princess Diana, Beyonce, Shakira, Emily Ratajkowski, Sienna Miller, Halle Berry and JLo have all had unfaithful partners. But they’re not (vom) ‘wifey material’ because they’re timelessly gorgeous and accomplished, just as Instagram models aren’t somehow predetermined to be ‘side chicks’ after finding success online.